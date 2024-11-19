At least two people were confirmed dead after two multi-vehicle accidents on the N12 involving trucks

Two trucks and five cars were involved in a collision, with one vehicle wedged between the trucks

South Africans have blamed negligent truck drivers for the latest deadly accident on the roads

Two accidents on the N12 have left at least two dead and others injured and left South Africans calling for trucks to be removed from the roads. Image: Washington Mangezi/ Fine Town Radio Station

Source: Facebook

BENONI - Two tragic accidents on the N12 have resulted in multiple fatalities.

The two multi-vehicle accidents led to the closure of the N12 west between Snake Road and Tom Jones off-ramps.

Both accidents involved trucks.

Coal and wood trucks collide

In the first accident, an empty coal truck, a truck carrying wood and a vehicle collided just past the Voortrekker Road bridge.

The truck carrying wood veered off the road and ended up in the dense undergrowth. Wood was also strewn across the road.

A more gruesome scene then played out as two other trucks collided. Five cars were also involved in the accident, and one vehicle was trapped between the two trucks.

The wreckage of the car was later removed.

Two people were confirmed dead in the crash, while two were said to be seriously injured. There were also minor injuries reported.

Later posts on social media indicated that four people had been declared dead.

South Africans express anger at trucks

@Honeybadge375 exclaimed:

“Take the trucks off the road.”

@michell44365613 said:

“I was on that road today, and the trucks drive fast.”

@malesamohlala added:

“Trucks are like foreign spaza shops on our road.”

@UnathiSoyi:

“Truck drivers are always speeding on the N3 and N12. They also drive while on phones. I've seen a few with my own eyes. Secondly, people in small cars are very reckless in front of trucks. Underestimate the truck speed or overestimate their car, I don't know.”

@AnnHuma1556:

“This is really scary. I've witnessed how these truck drivers drive on the road. May their souls rest in peace.”

Tanker crashes on the N12 at Kliprivier bridge

Briefly News reported that a tanker crashed into a bridge on the N12 highway at the Kliprivier Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg South.

The truck was reportedly travelling east on the N12 highway when it veered off the road and crashed into the bridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News