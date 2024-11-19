A grade eight learner from Ravensmead High School in Elsie's River in the Western Cape was killed

The pupil and two others were shot, and the learner was killed while the other victims were rushed to the hospital

South Africans were devastated and angered, and many called for the death penalty and swift justice

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

SA mourned the death of a school child from a shooting in the Western Cape. Images: Lerexis and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

ELSIE'S RIVER, CAPE TOWN — A high school learner lost their life during a shootout in Elsie's River in Cape Town on 19 November 2024.

Schoolchild killed during shootout

According to eNCA, the learner was going to Ravensmead High School in the morning. Residents were standing outside a block of flats when a vehicle pulled up. Two occupants reportedly jumped out of the car and fired into the crowd, injuring two children and killing one, a 14-year-old. An adult male was shot in the shoulder.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The South African Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident. They also recovered several cartridges and have increased deployment in the area. The motive of the shooting remains unknown. There have been shootings recently in Cape Town, but the police did not tie those to the shooting that happened on 19 November.

Netizens hurt by the loss

South Africans were devastated, and some on Facebook called for the death penalty.

Milanie Zacharias said:

"Bring back the death penalty. I don't see things improving without it. We're losing our young kids like it's nothing. This needs to stop."

Teboho Michael said:

"Where is South Africa going?"

Wener Schunemann said:

"The gang violence must stop."

Jasmine Graaf said:

"Blame the ANC and the SAHRC for abolishing the death penalty."

Thabo Masenya said:

"South Africa under Ramaphosa has no direction."

15-year-old shot and killed during Cape Flats shooting

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a 15-year-old died during a shooting in the Cape Flats.

The learner and a 24-year-old were standing outside on the streets in Mitchell's Plain when a gunman walked towards them, shot and killed them, and fled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News