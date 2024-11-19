The South African Police Service in Mangaung, Free State, is on the hunt for a teenager who left her baby at a hospital

The teenager gave birth to the child and left her at the hospital in Ocboter in an empty ward

South Africans were heartbroken that the teenager left her, and others were happy she did not kill her

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A Mangaung teenager left her baby in a ward, and netizens were saddened. Images: EyeEm Mobile GmbH and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

MANGAUNG, FREE STATE — A teenager from Mangaung in the Free State abandoned her baby in a hospital shortly after giving birth.

Teenager abandons baby

According to the South African Police Service, a case of neglect was opened after the 16-year-old left her baby in one of the empty wards on the same day after giving birth on 30 October 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A social worker who was walking through the neonatal ward found the baby in one of the wards. The police were called to the scene, and they opened a case. They tried to confirm the parents' address but were unsuccessful.

Netizens share mixed feelings

Although South Africans on Facebook were mortified that she abandoned her baby, they were glad she did not kill the child.

Phillip Sibiya said:

"She is still a baby, but at least she didn't kill the child."

Mary Wa Joseph Sise said:

"At least he left the baby in the hospital bed and not the toilets."

Thapelo Juluka Machaka said:

"Check the cameras and look for her picture and share it. It's gonna be easy for her to be found."

Israil Fainos Maburo said:

"At least the baby was left alive."

Shareez Bagaria said:

"Thank you for leaving the baby in a safe place and not dumping her in a bin or toilet."

Foetus, dead newborn dumped in Durban

In a related article, Briefly News reported two separate incidents where paramedics found a dead baby and a foetus in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The fetus was found dumped in a dustbin by people rummaging through the trash, and in another incident, the body of a dead newborn was found in a bush.

Source: Briefly News