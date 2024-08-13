A viral video of a baby abandoned on a bench in Durban has sparked emotional reactions online, with users expressing sorrow and anger over the situation.

Child welfare expert Lindiwe Mthimkhulu told Briefly News that the complex factors leading to such incidents included poverty and mental health challenges,

She also said it stresses the need for better support for struggling mothers

A baby was abandoned by their parents on a park bench, and the community in Durban found the baby wrapped in blankets. Images: Stock.

Source: Getty Images

A heartbreaking video posted by @zinhle355_ on social media has touched the hearts of many after it showed a baby abandoned on a bench in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The infant, wrapped in blankets, was left alone with the caption:

"Waze waphuka umoya wami sicoshe nansi ingane izolo ilahliwe." [My heart broke when we found this child abandoned yesterday" accompanying the post.]

The video gained emotional reactions from everyone

The video quickly went viral, drawing a wave of emotional responses from users:

Many expressed their sorrow and concern for the child's well-being, while others were angered by the circumstances that led to the abandonment of the infant.

@user5853059663920 highlighted the struggles many parents face, saying:

"Imkhuba yobaba bengane we are not strong anymore depression and abenziwa lutho knaloko kugxekwa thina." [Dad's tendencies, we are not strong anymore depression and they are not done anything but women are always blamed.]

@Marry Rose expressed a desire to care for the baby, writing:

"Yooo Uma ningangipha yona nje," [Oh, if you could just give her to me.]

Another commenter, @Shanezwane, provided some context to the heartbreaking situation, stating:

"AIBO leyongane kuthiwa ibinomawayo esbhedlela Addington hospital baphume zolo." [The baby was reportedly with its mother at Addington Hospital just the day before.]

Women abandoning babies across SA

Speaking to Briefly News, a child welfare expert, Lindiwe Mthimkhulu weighed in on the broader issue of why some women abandon their babies.

“The abandonment of babies is often rooted in a complex mix of factors, including extreme poverty, lack of social support, and mental health challenges such as postnatal depression.

"Many women feel overwhelmed and believe they have no other option. It’s crucial that society addresses these underlying issues and provides better support for mothers in distress to prevent such heartbreaking situations.”

Mthimkhulu noted that the incident also raised serious concerns about the social and economic pressures many parents, particularly young mothers, face in South Africa.

She said it emphasised the need for discussions about the support systems available for struggling families and the need for increased awareness around mental health issues.

