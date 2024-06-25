A Durban-based police officer received praise after she stepped in to help a child whose mother abandoned them

The unknown woman allegedly went to the police station, asked to use the restroom and left without her baby

The cop arrested the mother and garnered tonnes of support from members of the online community

A police officer was selfless when she took care of an abandoned baby. Images: @the_scent_central, @mrsnjilo25

A South African Police Service officer went beyond the call of duty when she took care of an abandoned baby, arresting the neglectful mother afterwards.

According to the TikTokker Sindy Straw (@the_sindystraw), it is alleged that a woman entered the Ntuzuma police station with her baby and asked to use the restroom, disappearing shortly afterwards by herself.

"The baby cried throughout the evening until morning broke. Social workers were contacted, and they said they only work Monday to Friday, which meant they had no standbys on duty," wrote Sindy.

This was when Sergeant Slindile Masondo stepped in to assist, reportedly buying the child nappies, new clothing and food.

As per the TikTok account, The Scent Central (@the_scent_central), the sergeant and the FCS unit tracked down the child's mother and allegedly charged her with child abandonment.

No information regarding why the mother abandoned her baby was shared in the post.

Watch the cop's interaction with the baby in the video below:

Netizens applaud SAPS officer

The story of Sergeant Masondo opening her heart to the abandoned child touched many people online.

@unclefifofficial resonated with the story:

"This was touching because I, too, was found on the side of the road."

@tessashithlangu shared their wishes for the child and officer:

"She looks like she already loves you. How I wish you could take her and make her yours. You seem like you have a good heart, Mama."

An emotional @userlebza03 commented:

"I want to cry thinking of what that child is going through, missing her mom and confused about the strangers around her, but I'm also glad the mother brought her to safety."

@ndozashabalal told the online community:

"I always tell people that beyond that uniform is a human being with a soul."

Assuming Sergeant Masondo was a mother, @everything_lesego said:

"She tapped into mommy mode. Maternal instincts kicked in. I love this."

Newborn found abandoned at a Gqeberha police station

In a similar story, Briefly News reported a woman from the Eastern Cape who abandoned her child at a South African Police Service station in Gqeberha.

According to SABC News, a female police officer was walking towards a police vehicle when she heard a baby crying nearby. She discovered the baby was wrapped in a brown and black towel and a white blanket.

