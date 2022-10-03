A baby was found abandoned by a man who was picking mangos near a stream in Durban on Monday, 3 October

A note, allegedly written by the baby’s mother, and a bag with milk, diapers and a pacifier was also left with the child

Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said that a case of child abandonment had not yet been reported

DURBAN - A baby was found abandoned with a note allegedly from her mother asking not to be judged but for help.

A man was picking mangos nearby a stream when he made the discovery on Monday, 3 October, in Dawncrest. The baby was about three months old and was found in good health.

A bag with nappies, a bottle of milk and a pacifier was left with the child. In the note allegedly written by the mother, she said she sought help from social workers twice but was let down by the system.

“Hi. You might be wondering why I dumped my baby. Don’t wonder, just help her if you can or call authorities. But don’t judge me. I have spoken twice with social workers, they [are] delaying to assist. I know this looks bad but I had no option. The system is fragile…” the note read.

Upon the arrival of Rusa officers, the baby was examined by medics, bottle-fed and had her diaper changed.

Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE that a case of child abandonment had not yet been reported.

South Africans react to the case:

Shireen Bhyrodoyal said:

“No judgment from my side. I just pray the baby finds a good home. It couldn’t have been an easy decision for the mum. The state of this country is leaving people desperate. I just pity the generations to come.”

Michelle De Faria Marques-Mathers commented:

“The poor Mom must be so desperate. Glad the baby is safe. There are many families who would love to adopt a baby. I pray she finds a beautiful and blessed home.”

Bev Sweet-Robins wrote:

“Once again, another mother and child were let down by the system. She asked for help, and never got it. She shouldn’t be charged with child abandonment, the government should!”

Lehlohonolo Matlala posted:

“Let’s not pass judgement as no one is perfect, let’s just be grateful that the child was found safe.”

Nontuthuko Ndlovu added:

“I’m just glad that the child is healthy. What a cute little girl. I hope she will find a warm home. The decisions we make sometimes though.”

Woman’s prayers answered: Mom of 5 boys finds abandoned baby, wants to adopt her

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Bathabile Malapane’s prayers for a baby girl were finally answered when she discovered an infant abandoned at a dump in Mamelodi Phomolong informal settlement in Tshwane.

Although it was a rainy day, nothing could dampen 50-year old Bathabile’s day after discovering the crying little girl. Bathabile, the mother of five boys told Briefly News she wanted a daughter all her life. But she gave up on her dream after only having boys.

However, in the early hours of that rainy and cold morning, Bathabile heard the cries of a baby and decided to investigate.

