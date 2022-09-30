Cape Town Police are investigating the kidnapping of a 35-year-old that took place in broad daylight

The woman’s sports car was boxed in by two vehicles before a group of armed men snatched her

Police Spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said a case of attempted murder is also being investigated

CAPE TOWN - A 35-year-old woman was kidnapped in broad daylight on Thursday, 29 September, and police are investigating the circumstances around the crime. The woman allegedly has ill health, and family members fear her safety.

Police are investigating the kidnapping of a 35-year-old woman in Cape Town. Image: Stock image

Video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media, and despite the woman’s attempts to fight off the assailants, she was snatched.

The kidnapping looked well-orchestrated as two vehicles boxed in her yellow sports car while traveling on Ipswich Road, Blue Downs.

She was eventually taken into one of the vehicles before it drove away. The woman’s car was left on the road with its doors still open.

Police Spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk told News24 that the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. He said police are investigating a case of kidnapping and attempted murder.

According to the social media post, the kidnappers allegedly fired two shots before making off with the victim.

Mzansi shook by kidnapping:

@Nkosi_Soka said:

“Very sad to see crime like this daily in our country. Hope that all those perpetrators will be caught and sent to jail.”

@NomsindisiThab1 commented:

“I’m so traumatized by what I saw.”

@u_gunman posted:

“South Africa is just a low-budget action movie.”

@cultabz said:

“This is so frigging scary. It’s like a movie. A clear kidnapping. Wonder what the motive is. They did not care about the R8 they just wanted her.”

@iamhumanZA added:

“Looks very calculated.”

