South African journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared news of a car that was said to have been hijacked by fake cops

The white Mercedes G-wagon was recovered after being snatched by apparent fake police in Gauteng

The people of Mzansi claim it was probably real police as they have little to no faith in law enforcement anymore

South African journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee had Mzansi citizens shaking their heads over the story of a Mercedes G-wagon that was allegedly hijacked by fake cops.

A white Mercedes G-wagon was recovered after being snatched by apparent fake police in Gauteng. Image: Getty Images

While the South African Police Service has citizens questioning their safety and reliability on the daily, it is the fake cops that are a lot more alarming.

Abramjee took to Twitter with a picture of a white Mercedes G-wagon that had been recovered after allegedly being taken by fake cops. The car is estimated to cost around R1.9 million.

“Mercedes G-wagon hijacked by fake cops on the R55 near River Runs Thru and in Centurion last night recovered in Lotus Gardens. No arrests.”

The people of Mzansi hang their heads in shame

What is our beloved country coming to? Not being able to trust the actual police was enough, but having to wonder if they are real or not, is a whole other panic. People are tired of being lied to by corrupt people. Some believe it was probably real police.

Take a look at some of the angered comments:

@Patrice_ZA said:

“How can the fight against fake cops be won ♂️”

@MarumoMashigo said:

“Yusuf where do these thugs get police uniform insignia etc, something is not right with the organization itself there is a missing link within.”

@gotnameforme said:

“Might be off duty cops attending to their side hustle.”

@Pheello123 said:

“It's not a G63, they probably realized that as they were driving. Hence they ditched it. My concern is there's no arrests & this guys are probably gonna come back for the right spec. Cops and criminals working together, that means no more stopping for cops on the roads.”

@number5_work said:

“It was real police. They wanted a joy ride.”

Fake police officers busted in Ekurhuleni for attempted kidnapping

In related South African Police Service (SAPS) officers managed to foil a kidnapping attempt in Ekurhuleni and have arrested four suspects in connection with the crime.

The suspects allegedly approached a man outside of a police station, where they robbed him and forced him to get into their car.

Luckily, according to News24, police officers investigated the suspicious vehicle parked at the station and managed to stop the suspects before they could flee with the victim.

