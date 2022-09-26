A video of a group of vibey dancing Mzansi people had one wowed man wishing that he lived in South Africa

TikTok user Uncle Azeez shared the awesome clip along with his feeling about the need to relocate to Mzansi

Many people took to the comment section to express their pride for SA and highlight how awesome our people are

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi people are some of the most vibrant and lively people in the world. One man saw this when he came across a clip of a group of South African people dancing in the middle of a shopping center.

A group of SA people dancing filled many hearts with pride on social media. Image: TikTok / Uncle Azeez

Source: UGC

While SA has many issues, there are still so many beautiful things about our beloved country, like the people.

TikTok user Uncle Azeez shared the awesome clip showing a group of Mzansi peeps doing a routine dance in the middle of a mall. The vibe had him wanting to pack his belongings and relocate.

“Okay I’m moving to SA ”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people share their pride for Mzansi in the comments

This clip had many people sharing their love and pride for SA. Our country is filled with so much life, and our people never give up hope.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LaNyambose said:

‘South Africa bafethu ”

@sweetferg♥️♥️♥️ said:

“Awww the little girls in front ”

@abushirazhawa said:

“I watched this video more than ten times”

@Ntombi_Nto said:

‘When we tell them, they don't get it. We are truly a happy nation. The problem is our government.”

@Nkosinathi_Ndlovu_Wa_Mzileni said:

“Can bet my last R5, South Africans we the happiest country in the whole world despite our loadshedding.”

SA citizens go into defense as tourists discuss corruption, low wages, and other horrifying Mzansi issues

In other news, Briefly News reported that while Mzansi is not a perfect country, it is our home. So, when someone has something bad to say about it, best believe our people will be on the frontline to defend it.

It is no secret that our government is corrupt, people are jobless, and the country is on the brink of crippling. However, according to SA peeps, that does not give anyone who is not from here a right to diss our beloved country.

Twitter user @chrisreymond89 overheard a table of tourists discussing all the issues in Mzansi and felt slightly embarrassed. So, he shared it with the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News