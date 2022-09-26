A social media user shared a conversation that he apparently overheard a table of tourists having, and it rubbed peeps the wrong way

Twitter user @chrisreymond89 claims the tourists were ripping Mzansi apart, bringing up all that is wrong with it

The people of SA wanted to know what they were doing here if our country is apparently such a diabolic mess

While Mzansi is not a perfect country, it is our home. So, when someone has something bad to say about it, best believe our people will be on the frontline to defend it.

It is no secret that our government is corrupt, people are jobless, and the country is on the brink of crippling. However, according to SA peeps, that does not give anyone who is not from here a right to diss our beloved country.

Twitter user @chrisreymond89 overheard a table of tourists discussing all the issues in Mzansi and felt slightly embarrassed. So, he shared it with the people.

“Sitting next to a table full off American tourists… All their conversations has been about how corrupt SA is, loadshedding, junk status, how much South African earn, how we are become Zimbabwe while western countries are benefiting while we snoozing... it's embarrassing ”

The people of Mzansi jumped to defend their beloved country

Yes, Mzansi has a bunch of issues. However, that does not give anyone the right to slander it if they are not from here. People wanted to know what these tourists were doing here if SA is such a dump.

Take a look at some of the heated comments:

@TMgubhela said:

“Have you seen Queens, NY-South Houses 41st,"The Projects", that place is so crowded, worse than Alex. That’s the "Crack Capital" of the world. Nothing about South Africa embarrasses me.”

@FPolelo said:

“I'm with you on that one... I'm even surprised as to why they chose to tour a country they deem useless. Nxa, they must just zip it!”

@Nkuli_McG said:

“Once worked at a hotel and two Americans were having a convo about how bad SA is and wanted to include me in the convo and I asked why are they here if they didn't like the country, they just stared at each other and never answered. Hypocrites of note those one's.”

@JabulaniShanga2 said:

“I think it’s you and your buddies who were chatting about SA next to the table full of American tourists whom were embarrassed listening to your conversations. Other way round of truth.”

@CB_Nkwana said:

“Then why are they coming to a corrupt country ”

Mzansi people share what makes them proud to be South African: From ubuntu to humour, we’ve got it all

In related news, Briefly News reported that while culture runs rich in South Africa, there are so many other unique reasons the people of SA love their country and its people.

It is no secret that our Rainbow Nation comes with a long history of tragedy and struggle. However, one thing about the people of Mzansi is that they never fall!

Briefly News took to our official Facebook page to get some insight from our readers on what it means to them to be proudly South African. So, we posed the following question:

“What makes you proud to be South African, and why?”

Reading through the post's comment section left us with hearts full of pride, Ubuntu, and happiness. Mzansi peeps are undoubtedly the most resilient, accepting, and funny humans ever. We are so grateful for our readers and their input.

