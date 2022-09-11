The people of South Africa are a proud and resilient bunch who never miss the opportunity to bust a joke

Briefly News got in touch with our awesome readers to find out what makes them proud to be South African

The comments were truly inspiring and heart-warming, and, in true Mzansi fashion, filled with laughter

Heritage Day is by far one of the most important public holidays in the Mzansi calendrer. While culture runs rich in South Africa, there are so many other unique reasons the people of SA love their country and its people.

It is no secret that our Rainbow Nation comes with a long history of tragedy and struggle, however, one thing about the people of Mzansi is that they never fall!

Briefly News took to our official Facebook page to get some insight from our readers on what it means to them to be proudly South African. So, we posed the following question:

“What makes you proud to be South African, and why? ”

Our amazing readers gave the most beautiful, colourful and hilarious answers

Reading through the comment section of the post left us with hearts full of pride, Ubuntu and happiness. Mzansi peeps are undoubtedly the most resilient, accepting and funny humans ever. We are so grateful for our readers and their input.

Take a look at just some of the awesome comments:

Nontokozo Alwande KaMaziya said:

“The sense of humour South African has aish this side we turn everything into a joke and laugh about it”

Thembela Hlatshwayo said:

“Is knowing that I can say ‘finish and klaar’ at the same time ”

Winston Ponsamy said:

“South Africans are hardworking, honest and run to help others (despite their own difficult circumstances). This gives me great pride ”

Naledi KamaBukhosini said:

“South Africans are a MOOD, despite what we are going thru as a country but we got different cultures who know how to celebrate and have fun ♥️there is so much positivity in this country … hustlers and people who want a better life every day...I'm proud of us”

Malwande Mavuso said:

“I love the compassion SA people have...most be willing to go out of their way to help people in need even if they don't know you❤

“SA peeps are full of UBUNTU”

