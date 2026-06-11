Thousands of athletes from across the globe are expected to descend on KwaZulu-Natal for one of the world's most iconic ultra-marathons

Authorities have rolled out an extensive security and operational plan aimed at protecting runners, officials and spectators throughout the race weekend

Police officers will not only be policing the event but will also lace up their running shoes to support awareness campaigns and community safety initiatives

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This weekend, the Comrades Marathon gets underway in KwaZulu-Natal, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a stern warning ahead of the busy event.

At least 21,000 runners will take to the road on Sunday, 14 June 2026, in the uprun race from Durban to the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg. KwaZulu-Natal police have prepared extensively for the weekend to ensure the safety of all participants and prevent any incidents along the route.

Comrades Marathon Route Declared a No-Fly Zone

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the Comrades Marathon Association, alongside eThekwini Metro and uMgungundlovu traffic authorities, has already informed the public about planned road closures. He urged motorists to comply with instructions from law enforcement officials throughout the marathon weekend.

Netshiunda also warned that the entire race route has been designated a no-fly zone, meaning only authorised operational aircraft and drones will be allowed in the airspace. Any unauthorised drones detected along the route will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

In addition, organisers will not permit banners carrying offensive or politically motivated messages to be displayed during the event.

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According to Inside Metros, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) said it had "put the necessary safety and security measures in place" to ensure the province delivers an incident-free ultra-marathon.

"Various departments and entities that form part of the PROVJOINTS have been participating in plenary meetings for months and have developed a comprehensive operational plan that ensures safety and security for runners, officials and spectators," PROVJOINTS said.

SAPS officers to run in the 2026 Comrades Marathon

Undercover police officers will also be deployed in areas along the Comrades Marathon route that have been identified as crime hotspots following incidents of vehicle-related theft reported during last year's race.

A total of 83 South African Police Service officers from the province will participate in the race. They will run to promote safer communities and raise awareness about gender-based violence and femicide.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Phumelele Makhoba wished the runners well ahead of the event.

"As a runner myself, I know the sacrifices and hard work needed to prepare for a marathon. I wish all our officers representing the South African Police Service the very best in the 2026 Comrades Marathon," said Makhoba.

Last year's race was won by legendary marathon runner Gerda Steyn. The event was also marked by the disappearance and subsequent recovery of Cape Town runner Moira Harding, whose ordeal drew national attention.

Marathon under scrutiny after elite pack breach claims

Briefly News previously reported that the Cape Town Marathon has been shrouded in controversy after reports emerged of a runner who allegedly joined the elite pack illegally.

Allegations have resurfaced that a runner joined the elite men’s race from outside the designated starting area, raising further concerns about organisation and safety.

Source: Briefly News