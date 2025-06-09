The 54-year-old runner was located near the NSRI base in Durban after an overnight search and airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Harding reportedly became confused after crossing the finish line at 4:52 pm, leading to her getting lost in the chaotic race area

Runners and supporters condemned poor crowd management and called for improved athlete welfare measures following the incident

There was a wave of relief on Monday morning after Comrades Marathon runner Moira Harding was found alive, hours after being reported missing following her race finish. The 54-year-old from Cape Town had completed the gruelling ultra-marathon on Sunday but failed to reunite with friends or family afterwards, prompting an overnight search.

Authorities eventually located Harding near the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) base in central Durban, specifically on Point Road. She was discovered in a critical condition and swiftly airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Disoriented and vulnerable after the finish line

Initial reports suggest Harding may have become disoriented after completing the race. She had officially crossed the finish line at 16:52, but never made it to the designated meeting points or her accommodation. Concerns escalated quickly as loved ones lost contact and failed to locate her in the crowded and chaotic race precinct.

Her disappearance sparked a joint search involving emergency services, volunteers, and race organisers, which extended through the night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

Criticism over Comrades crowd control

While there was widespread relief at her recovery, Harding’s disappearance has ignited debate over the post-race management at this year’s Comrades Marathon. Several participants and supporters criticised the event’s organisers for what they described as poor crowd control and a lack of clear communication at the finish area.

Videos and eyewitness accounts shared on social media highlighted disorganised scenes, with runners struggling to find exit points or locate support staff. Some runners alleged that there were insufficient marshals to guide exhausted athletes through recovery zones or towards designated meeting areas.

Organisers express gratitude but face questions

The Comrades Marathon Association confirmed Harding’s safe recovery via a post on X (formerly Twitter), thanking everyone who assisted in the search:

“Moira Harding has been found and is alive. Thank you for the support and help.”

However, questions remain about the race-day protocols, particularly around athlete welfare after the finish line.

Harding’s recovery will now take centre stage, with the public and fellow runners hoping for her full rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the event organisers may be under pressure to review their safety and crowd management procedures before next year’s race.

Social media lights up with support

Messages of support have poured in for Harding and her family across social media, with many South Africans expressing gratitude for her safe return — and calling for improved athlete care at major events of this scale.

