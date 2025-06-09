South Africans were outraged after discovering that Big Brother Mzansi winners receive more money than in the Comrades Marathon

While Biggie's house offers a R2M cash prize, peeps couldn't believe that the highest Comrades cash prize was only in the thousands

Meanwhile, others argued that the contests are different, considering the amount of time spent on preparing

Mzansi argued that the Comrades Marathon winner deserves a bigger cash prize. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Apparently, the winner of the Comrades Marathon receives far less than the winner of Big Brother Mzansi, and some people are fuming!

How much does the winner of the Comrades Marathon get?

South Africans have just learned that the winner of the anticipated Comrades Marathon isn't getting as much as they thought.

Twitter (X) user ms_tourist shared a tweet on 8 June 2025, showing the prize money offered to the top 10 in the marathon, with number one receiving R874K, while number 10 receives R36K. The amounts are the same for men and women.

Netizens said the Comrades Marathon cash prize was way too little. Image: comradesmarathon

Prizes vary across categories, which include team prizes as well as the "Best Down Time Run," which guarantees an additional R550K.

Another tweep, Akhona_PQ, argued that the prize money for the Comrades was much less than that for the Big Brother Mzansi winner, who receives R2M:

"Big Brother has less sponsors and the winner gets R2 million for just chilling. The Comrades Marathon has multiple sponsors and thousands of runners who pay entrance fees, but this is the prize? Aowa someone please explain."

Here's what Mzansi said

South Africans argued that the Comrades Marathon needed to bump the cheese up for their winners:

BGF013 argued:

"My point exactly. A marathon with so much history still can't pay a million in 2025?"

tsholomokhacha wrote:

"In high school, my English teacher was a Comrades winner, and when we asked her if she would do it again (for the winnings), she said it's not worth it. All of that training and dedication to win over a mil, which could get taxed, is not worth the physical and mental strain."

TinyikoAlan added:

"I'm so disappointed. The first prize should have been a million rands upwards."

The winner of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ wins more money than the winner of the Comrades Marathon. Image: sweet_guluva

Meanwhile, others said the Big Brother Mzansi winner was more deserving of their prize money because they spent months in the contest, compared to the six hours spent in the marathon:

NdutheIam said:

"You're comparing 3 months to a 6-hour view time."

MegaFunTweets wrote:

"Are you really comparing R800K in 6 hours vs R2 million in 3 months?"

politelseheri asked:

"Big brother goes on for more than 1 day, the viewership is higher and brings in revenue through advertising, which is where most of the money is in TV. The high prize money is an incentive to not only bring in housemates but to have them do wild things (incite viewership)."

PapaMak_ argued:

"Apples and Oranges. Comparing a continental show that runs for +2 months with a one-day event. You can advocate for an increased prize money without comparing it to the juggernaut that is Big Brother."

