South African actor Gabriel Temudzani, who plays the role of Chief Azwindini on Muvhango, thanked Mzansi for supporting the soapie

During his interview on Newzroom Afrika, Gabriel shared how grateful he was for the support they have gotten from netizens over the last 28 years

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Temudzani's words of thanks to the public

Actor Gabriel Temudzani is grateful for the support they received. Image: @gabrieltemudzani

Source: Instagram

After 28 years, the curtain officially closes for Mzansi's favourite TV soapie, Muvhango and one of its veteran actors who started with the show years back, Gabriel Temudzani, who plays the role of Chief Azwindini, spoke about how grateful he was for the support he received.

Recently, Temudzani expressed his gratitude during his interview on Newzroom Afrika.

"I would like to say thank you to every South African who rallied behind us for 28 years. We are grateful for the support we got over all those years," he said.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Gabriel's interview

Shortly after the video of the star expressing his gratitude for the support Muvhango received from netizens, many of them flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

Sizwe L Sifunda said:

"He probably finished paying his bond, 28 years on one contract."

L.J. Mamashila commented:

"Honestly speaking, Muvhango did a lot to teach some of us Venda language, as it's considered the most difficult language in the country. It will be sorely missed."

Sandile Madlala wrote:

"The Great Warthog of Luonde, you who say live and I live, you who say perish and I perish. Ndaa! It was Muvhango that sparked my interest in management and leadership because whenever I would see the board of MMC and see black, rich, and powerful people seated around that boardroom, something in me lit up. I believed from the first time I saw it that a black child could experience that in real life."

Godfrey Kekana mentioned:

"We loved it, until their new writers started blaspheming the kingdom. When the Chief left his kingdom with a musuwana, that was the end of it. I suspect they made Chris Q Radebe part of the writing team."

Viewers reacted to the cancellation of 'Muvhango.' Image: Supplied.

Source: Twitter

Fans stunned that Muvhango actor's brother also acts

Meanwhile, many talented people in the entertainment industry have been disclosing who they are related to on social media within the showbiz. Previously, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald discovered that two of the best actors Mzansi has ever had are related and blood brothers.

In a post on social media, Macdonald revealed that Muvhango actor David Sebe, who plays Bo Gizara, and a Stokvel actor are blood brothers. Many netizens were in awe after the revelation came to light. Peeps flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the discovery about the actors.

Muvhango actress Liteboho Molise discusses her divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that fan-favourite actress Liteboho Molise recently opened up about her acting journey, getting divorced, and motherhood.

Molise, who portrays the villainous role of Teboho Mukwevho in SABC2's soapie Muvhango, admits that getting divorced was hard. Fans of the actress took to the YouTube channel, Mommy Diaries, to comfort the Lesotho-born star.

Source: Briefly News