Many netizens were in for a shock after it was revealed that two of the greatest actors in Mzansi are blood brothers

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared that Muvhango's Bo Gizara and Stokvel's Bra Biza are actually brothers

Many netizens flooded the comment section in awe of this recent discovery, and others shared how they thought it was one person

Fans were shocked to learn that Tshamano and David Sebe are brothers. Image: @tshamanosivhe, @savannanews

Source: UGC

Many talented people in the entertainment industry have been disclosing who they are related to on social media within showbiz.

Recently, entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald discovered that two of the best actors Mzansi has ever had are related and blood brothers.

In a post on social media, Macdonald revealed that Muvhango actor David Sebe, who plays Bo Gizara, and Stokvel actor Tshamano Sebe, who plays Bra Biza, are blood brothers.

This revelation left many netizens stunned and in disbelief. Some thought that one person was acting in those roles.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post reads:

"I was today years old when I found out that Bo Gizara from Muvhango and Bra Biza from Stokvel are actually brothers."

Netizens react to the revelation

Many netizens were in awe after the revelation came to light. Many of them flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Mamoyo_Lerry commented:

"I even thought it's the same person."

@itu_Oarabile responded:

"I thought one is Tsonga n one venda. I concluded I know."

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"The Sebe brothers.. David "Vho-Gizara" Sebe and Tshamano "Bra Biza" Sebe."

@Cmbulele_Mag replied:

"Lol, I only found out about 3 or 4 years ago on Facebook when they were talking about Bra Biza and his accomplishment and family and was shocked for days."

Tshamano and David Sebe stun netizens after the discovery of them being brothers. Image: @savannahnews

Source: UGC

Bontle Modiselle's daughter looks like Kairo

In another Briefly News story, netizens were amazed to see Bontle and Priddy Ugly's daughter Afrika's resemblance to another child star.

Bontle had posted a TikTok video with Afrika, and most of the comments pointed to a freak doppelganger moment with AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo.

Source: Briefly News