Veteran Muvhango actor, David Sebe, shared a special message to the youth on Heritage Day

The media personality urged the young generation to not forget their roots and neglect their cultures

Briefly News learned that Sebe spent Heritage Day with his family and also instilled these values on his own children

David Sebe most popularly known as Gizara on Muvhango has reached out to the youth on Heritage Day. The actor believes that our Heritage is the most precious thing we have and the languages form a very big part of this heritage.

"Our culture and our heritage define our present and future. As we celebrate Heritage Day, I ask parents, especially parents, to teach their children about their heritage, who they are, and where they are coming from," he said.

Sebe said that it was important for the future generation to make an effort to conserve languages as they were on the brink of extinction.

“Already in some homes, black people speak English. Some of their children cannot even speak their parents' indigenous languages. As we celebrate Heritage Day let us go back to the drawing board and revisit the issue of our indigenous languages. "

He urged the youth. “ Do not diminish who you are, heritage is your identity, without heritage you are subjected to exploitation.”

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Sebe said that he would be spending the day with his family, teaching them the importance of preserving heritage.

