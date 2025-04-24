Media personality Pearl Thusi's banging body was a topic of discussion recently on X (formerly Twitter)

Mama Panther was attending Busiswa Gqulu's party along with other personalities, and she played a set

She attended the party wearing a mini dress, which perfectly flaunted her figure, and she had a high ponytail

Pearl Thusi's booty was held by a mystery man and fans want to know who he is. Image: Pearlthusi

One thing about Mama Panther, she has a banging body! Pearl Thusi recently attended Gqom singer Busiswa Gqulu's party, and she caused quite a stir.

Pearl's breathtaking pic has tongues wagging

South African actress Pearl Thusi took to Instagram to share photos from the gathering. It was her outfit that earned her much-deserved praise on social media. Pearl wore a figure-hugging light brown dress, which was up to her thighs.

Along with other personalities, Pearl partied the night away, and she also took to the decks for her set.

"On this day, we celebrated the incomparable @busiswaah. I miss you, mama," she said.

Completing the look, she wore a high ponytail as well.

X blog page @MDNnewss posted the picture:

Mzansi questions Pearl Thusi's love life

In the photo, a man's hand was seemingly tugging at Pearl's booty and her waist. This caused peeps to question whether it is a new man in her life or not. Pearl was previously linked to rapper Anatii, and the dating rumours never died down.

However, in a 2024 episode of her BET reality TV show, Pearl Thusi emphasised that she is a single woman. She explicitly stated that she is not interested in dating anybody. Her only focus is her children.

"At the moment, I am not dating anyone, genuinely. If I were, I would have to get the person's consent to put them on the show. I am not interested in dating; my main focus is my children."

According to her Instagram post, the man behind Pearl is her friend Bobby Blanco.

Pearl Thusi 's "mystery man" has been revealed. Image: Pearlthusi

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi and mystery man

This is how social media users reacted to the photos:

@Kayymavela questioned:

"Whose black hands are those manje?"

@DDT_PM said:

"Seems like she's back in the market. Good for her!!"

@TalentNyonie said:

"She looks beautiful."

@Remiazania2 gushed:

"Pearl Thusi is just a rare gem. She is maturing like a wine. She has that look and body which is silently attractive."

@Thendo_kae said:

"I just want to know who is that behind her."

@MhlangaLindo stated:

"Pearl Thusi will always be a 10, they can hate her all they want, but there is one thing they'll never take away from her. Her Beauty."

