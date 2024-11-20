The Pearl Thusi and Anatii dating rumours have resurfaced once again, and this time, people are starting to believe it

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula made this speculation after he posted a video of Anatii dancing

Pearl Thusi recently revealed that she is a single woman who is focused on her children only

The rumour mill is buzzing with Pearl Thusi and Anatii dating rumours once again. Despite Mama Panther pouring cold water on the allegations, some people are not buying it.

Pearl Thusi has been linked to rapper Anatii despite denying the rumour. Image: Jerod Harris/Aaron J. Thornton

Is Pearl Thusi dating Anatii?

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula unearthed the dating rumours of Pearl Thusi and Anatii. He shared a video of Anatii in the gym, saying he is Pearl's boyfriend.

But just recently, Pearl Thusi revealed that she is a single woman.

In her BET reality TV show, Pearl Thusi revealed that she is a single woman not interested in dating anybody. Pearl said her main focus is her children.

"At the moment, I am not dating anyone, genuinely. If I were, I would have to get the person's consent to put them on the show. I am not interested in dating; my main focus is my children."

See Musa's post below:

Pearl reacts to Anatii dating rumours

In 2022, when she was invited to L-Tido's podcast, the host asked Pearl Thusi if she was dating the rapper.

Pearl stated that she would not mind dating Anatii, alluding to false rumours.

"I wouldn't mind dating Anatii, he's very talented," she said.

Watch the clip posted by @ThisIsColbert below:

Netizens react to Pearl Thusi and Anatii dating rumours

Mzansi expressed shock and disbelief at the dating rumours, while some fans said they would make a good match. These are some of the responses.

@SAHIPHOP2025 laughed:

"Lol bro has too much money to be hanging with Pearl Thusi, I am not buying this one😂"

@BabyPana23 claimed:

"I saw them together it’s true."

@DlaminiDukani joked:

"Boyfriend at 50 years 🤣"

@khandizwe_chris asked:

"Pearl Thusi's Boyfriend?? Am I missing something?"

@Inenekazi1 said:

"She's with uAnatii now? She brings a whole new meaning to playing the field."

@kheswa_thenjiw asked:

"Pearl Thusi's what? Musa ha.a chomie I need proof."

@Tebogo16_09 exclaimed:

"Musa dropping a bomb like this on us like it's nothing 😭😭😭... I am defeated until 2026!!"

@CleoExclusive said:

"Amapiano changed everything. I wont be surprised if tomorrow Hlengiwe Mhlana features Maphuma in her new piano joint."

@nokie555 stated:

"I'm sooo happy to see these girlies dating their agemates. It's truly refreshing. I hope Amanda will soon follow suit."

@GermanTank_BW shared:

"We will be there for a good time not a long time. We will be there no matter what."

Pearl Thusi dresses up as Emtee for Halloween

In a previous report from Briefly News, for Halloween, Pearl Thusi channelled Emtee.

Mama Panther and her team executed the look and nailed Emtee. It is no surprise seeing how close they seem to be.

