Pearl Thusi Gets Candid About Her Love Life and Why She Is Single: “I Am Not Dating Anyone”
- Pearl Thusi shared she is currently single, prioritising her career and her daughters, Thando and Okuhle
- Thusi emphasised wanting to spend quality time with Thando before she leaves for college, enjoying milestones together
- Thusi's career is thriving with her DJ pursuits and the debut of her new reality show, The Real Pearl Thusi, on BET
Pearl Thusi has put the dating scene on pause for now. The celebrated actress, TV presenter, DJ and reality TV star opened up about her love life.
Pearl Thusi explains why she is single
Pearl Thusi has had an interesting dating life. The media personality has dated local and international stars, including Serge Ibaka, Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa.
According to ZiMoja, Pearl Thusi said she is currently flying solo because she wants to focus on her career and children. For those who don't know, Pearl Thusi is a mom to two beautiful girls, Thando and Okuhle.
The Queen Sono star said she wants to spend as much time as possible with her oldest daughter, Thando, who is about to go to college. She said she wants to experience milestones like her daughter's first tattoos and belly piercings with her.
"At the moment, I am not dating anyone, genuinely. If I were, I would have to get the person's consent to put them on the show. I am not interested in dating; my main focus is my children."
Pearl Thusi scoops her first reality TV show
Pearl Thusi has been winning career-wise. The actress who recently ventured into the world of DJing is in the studio making music and has a new reality TV show, The Real Pearl Thusi, which premiered on BET over the weekend.
Pearl Thusi channels Emtee for Halloween
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African celebrities were in their creative bags this Halloween season, and the best part is many are paying homage to fellow SA stars, from Somiz Mhlongo dressing up as Shebeshxt to Pearl Thusi channelling Emtee.
Pearl Thusi and her team brought their A-game this Halloween season. The star dressed up as one of the biggest rappers in South Africa.
