Pearl Thusi shared she is currently single, prioritising her career and her daughters, Thando and Okuhle

Thusi emphasised wanting to spend quality time with Thando before she leaves for college, enjoying milestones together

Thusi's career is thriving with her DJ pursuits and the debut of her new reality show, The Real Pearl Thusi, on BET

Pearl Thusi has put the dating scene on pause for now. The celebrated actress, TV presenter, DJ and reality TV star opened up about her love life.

Pearl Thusi revealed why she is currently single. Image: Vivien Killilea and Bob DAmico/Disney General Entertainment Content

Pearl Thusi explains why she is single

Pearl Thusi has had an interesting dating life. The media personality has dated local and international stars, including Serge Ibaka, Walter Mokoena and Robert Marawa.

According to ZiMoja, Pearl Thusi said she is currently flying solo because she wants to focus on her career and children. For those who don't know, Pearl Thusi is a mom to two beautiful girls, Thando and Okuhle.

The Queen Sono star said she wants to spend as much time as possible with her oldest daughter, Thando, who is about to go to college. She said she wants to experience milestones like her daughter's first tattoos and belly piercings with her.

"At the moment, I am not dating anyone, genuinely. If I were, I would have to get the person's consent to put them on the show. I am not interested in dating; my main focus is my children."

Pearl Thusi scoops her first reality TV show

Pearl Thusi has been winning career-wise. The actress who recently ventured into the world of DJing is in the studio making music and has a new reality TV show, The Real Pearl Thusi, which premiered on BET over the weekend.

