Pearl Thusi is a big name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The star has featured in many local and international blockbusters such as Fistful of Vengence, Bulletproof 2, Catching Feelings, and Queen Sono. Her impressive acting skills have not only loaded her pockets but have also made some of the country's finest bachelors glance her way.

Pearl Thusi is celebrating her 34th birthday, and we looked at some of the celebrities she has dated over the years. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The star is marking her 34th birthday today, and Briefly News is taking a trip down memory lane to look at some of her romantic relationships. Thusi, has been rumoured to be dating many men in the entertainment industry.

Walter Mokoena

Pearl Thusi dated sports personality and news anchor Walter Mokoena in the early days of her career. The pair welcomed a baby girl Thandolwethu Mokoena in 2007, and they are currently co-parenting, per Buzz News.

Da Les

The Queen Sono star and rapper Da Les had the rumour mill spinning when they were seen getting cosy on many occasions back in 2014. However, the pair never addressed the issue. Therefore, it is uncertain when they started dating or parted ways.

Quinton Jones

Apparently, Pearl Thusi once dated Minnie Dlamini's estranged husband, Quinton Jones. Mr Jones and the actress reportedly got together before he was with Minnie. Speaking on the matter at the time, Thusi said she was just friends with the former American soccer player.

Pearl Thusi was rumoured to have dated Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband Quinton Jones. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Robert Marawa

The Catching Feelings star dated seasoned sports presenter Robert Marawa in 2016. The pair were one of Mzansi's top celeb couples, and they even got engaged, News24 reports. They, however, split just before their wedding in 2017.

Serge Ibaka

In 2020, Pearl Thusi was rumoured to be dating Spanish-Congolese basketball player Serge Ibaka. Although the two never made their romance Instagram official, they were reportedly seen together at basketball games and baecations.

Casper Bosman

The actress and fashion designer Casper Bosman allegedly dated in 2017. The pair were spotted kissing and getting cosy at the Miss SA 2018 beauty pageant grand finale at the Time Square.

Pearl Thusi and fashion designer Casper Bosman getting cosy at the Miss SA pageant. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

