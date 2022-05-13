Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub penned sweet posts in celebration of their son, Christian's 12th birthday on Thursday, 12 May

The popular loving parents put their differences aside and took to their timelines on social media to show love to their bundle of joy

The Empini singer turned off comments on her sweet message and the rapper's fans shared that his son looks like him while reacting to the star's message

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo took to social media to wish their son, Christian, a happy birthday. The ex-celeb couple's bundle of joy celebrated his 12th birthday on Thursday, 12 May.

Even though the couple doesn't see eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their kid, they both made sure that he felt special on his birthday. The singer and rapper penned sweet posts in celebration of their son's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Empini singer posted a snap of herself with Christian. TshisaLIVE reports that she also used her gift to sing for her son and posted the clip on her timeline. Kelly promised to take care of Christian until he's grown up enough to do this life thing on his own. She turned off the comments on her post.

The Uyajola 9/9 host also took to Instagram to share a cute snap of his son. The rapper expressed his love for his little man.

The star's fans took to his comment section to share that him and Christian look alike. They also helped Jub Jub wish him a happy birthday.

resilient_m commented:

"Can't wait to see a photo of you guys together. Happy birthday to the lil man."

ntuthuzizikazi wrote:

"Cute. Daddy's lookalike."

nosipho.phakathi.180 added:

"Daddy dearest, that's so sweet of you. God bless You. Happy birthday to the young lion."

Jub Jub wishes Kelly Khumalo a happy Mother's Day

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub reportedly wished his baby mama Kelly Khumalo a happy Mother's Day. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter and the singer have not been seeing eye-to-eye since they broke up a few years back.

The rapper apparently joined scores of baby dads who took to social media to wish the beautiful ladies who are raising their kids a happy Mama's Day.

The South African reports that the Ndikhokhele hitmaker headed over to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, 8 May to share a snap of Kelly Khumalo with their son. According to the publication, he captioned the snap:

"Despite our differences, I would like to wish the woman who carried and brought my son into this world a Happy Mother’s Day."

