Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub has reportedly taken to social media to wish his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, a happy Mother's Day

The Ndikhokhele Remix hitmaker apparently showed some love to the Empini singer for giving birth to his son despite not seeing-eye-to-eye when it comes to raising him

The two Mzansi media personalities have not been in good terms since their break-up some years back and Mzansi peeps recently urged Jub Jub to apply for full custody for his son

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jub Jub has reportedly wished his baby mama Kelly Khumalo a happy Mother's Day. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter and the singer have not been seeing eye-to-eye since they broke up a few years back.

Jub Jub wished his baby mama Kelly Khumalo a happy Mother’s Day. Image: @official_jubjub, @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The rapper apparently joined scores of baby dads who took to social media to wish the beautiful ladies who are raising their kids a happy Mama's Day.

The South African reports that the Ndikhokhele hitmaker headed over to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, 8 May to share a snap of Kelly Khumalo with their son. According to the publication, he captioned the snap:

"Despite our differences, I would like to wish the woman who carried and brought my son into this world a Happy Mother’s Day."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jub Jub, who has been encouraged to get full custody of his son, is not the only Mzansi celeb who wished his baby mom a happy Mother's Day despite breaking up a long time ago. AKA also received mixed reactions when he took to his timeline to wish Kairo's mom, DJ Zinhle, a happy Mother's Day.

Jub Jub's apology to Kelly Khumalo rocks timelines

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub trended when peeps scrutinised his long-awaited apology to Kelly Khumalo. The TV personality was forced to make peace with his baby mama or risk losing his employment. Many feel dissatisfied with the public statement.

Jub Jub did not take Aubrey Tau's threat lightly as just days after the CEO warned him that he is at risk of losing his contract with Moja Love, the Uyajola 9/9 host has apologised to Kelly Khumalo.

The South African reports that Jub Jub released a statement on his social media platforms expressing his remorse to Kelly for the things he said about her during the interview. The TV reality show host expressed that he wishes things could be different between the two of them.

Source: Briefly News