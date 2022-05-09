Rapper AKA did not sugar-coat his words when responding to a troll who called him out for celebrating his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, on Mother's Day

The Supa Mega joined the rest of the world in wishing the remarkable women and mothers in their lives well on Sunday, 8 May

Taking to his Twitter account, the Fela In Versace rapper posted snaps of his mother, Lynn Forbes, and his baby mama Zinhle Jiyane

AKA recently took to social media to celebrate the special women in his life on Mother's Day. The rapper posted pictures of his mother, affectionately known as Glammy, and his baby mama, DJ Zinhle.

Many peeps weighed in on the Energy rapper's post, saying he was supposed only to post his mother and not a baby mama he is not with anymore.

@_Monishi wrote:

"Those that say they don't see anything wrong with their boyfriends posting their baby mama's amaze me, lmao I'd perish."

@AMuchini replied:

"It's difficult to be a stepfather. Imagine your woman's ex Sharing her photos on Twitter. This must be difficult for the other guy."

However, the rapper was not having it. He mopped the floor with some of the fans who were giving unnecessary shade, ZAlebs reports. Taking to the comments section, the Supa Mega told some peeps to grow up and show maturity. He said:

"It’s called … maturity. Being an adult. Try it. It’s lit."

