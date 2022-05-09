Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest took to social media on Sunday, 8 May, to celebrate the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker joined the rest of the world in celebrating their mothers, wives and mother figures in their lives on Mother's Day

Mufasa posted a picture of Thobeka and praised her for being the best mother and also for raising their baby boy, Khotso

Cassper Nyovest took to his Instagram page to appreciate his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. The rapper posted a picture of the stunner alongside a heartwarming tribute.

Sunday, 8 May, saw people from all walks of life flocking to social media to share tear-jerking messages to their mothers, wives and mother figures on the special day. Cassper Nyovest joined in the trend with a sweet message to Majozi.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker said he appreciates the excellent job that his baby mama is doing in raising their son, Khotso. He wrote:

"Happy Mother's day Mama ka boy. You're raising the most beautiful boy in the world. Love you forever."

Cassper Nyovest's fans did not miss the opportunity to wish their fav's baby mama a happy Mother's Day.

@triciah_m wrote:

"Happiest Mother's day to the gorgeous Queen❤️."

@prestigious885 added:

"You posting your Queen, King❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love it..... hoping for more of these typa content."

@ela_mpapanee__replied:

"❤️a queen indeed happy mother's day to her."

@phuti_mojela said:

"Happy mother's Day to the queen."

@two_blackhearts commented:

"Hamba wena Gucci Hamba wena Drip hamba wena diamond walk❤️❤️. Happy Mother's day mama ka boy.❤️❤️❤️"

