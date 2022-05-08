Shauwn Mkhize revealed that her most rewarding job she has ever had was that of being a mother to her children

She took to Instagram to post a touching message to all mothers out there and wished them a very happy Mother's Day 2022

Her fans and followers took to the comment section to share their reaction to the touching tribute she post on her account

Shauwn Mkhize has many jobs and many responsibilities, however, she revealed that one of the greatest jobs she has ever had is being a mother.

She shared a touching tribute on her Instagram account about how she felt about being a mother and said:

"One of the greatest joys I’ve ever experienced in my life is being a mother."

Shauwn Mkhize revealed that one of the greatest joys she has ever experienced was being a mother. Photo credit: kwa_mammkhize

MammKhize continued to explain in her post that the journey she has been on as a mo has taught he a lot about herself and has raised her from a girl to a woman.

A key lesson she has learned is that it is not about DNA but the ability to love another human being unconditional.

"Thank you to ALL my kids for always being there for me and respecting me as your mom. My love for you runs deeper than any ocean."

She ended her post wishing all mothers out there a very happy Mother's Day.

Social media users flocked to the comment section to share their reactions to the touching tribute

londie_london_official:

"Happy Mother’s Day mawethu ❤️❤️❤️"

jkantewa:

"Happy Mother's Day my lady,stay blessed, strong and gorgeous as always... I love you❤️"

ladymam1:

"You have a heart of goldrepresenting the true LOVE of God❤️...God bless you abundantly "

katleho_molemo:

"I love how you included Tamia in this, you’re really are a true mother ♥️"

zandilet23:

"♥️♥️♥️ Happy mother's day mummy u are loved we are all úr children♥️♥️♥️"

molepa77:

"You are an incredible woman indeed. May God continue to bless your welcoming, warmth and loving heart ❤ You are rich at heart and it has manifested in the physical world. Enjoy your life and the love from all your children Mommy "

