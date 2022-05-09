Sunday 8 April saw people from all walks of life flocking to social media to celebrate and appreciate the special women in their lives on Mother's Day

The Kardashian-Jenner clan did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their matriarch, Kris Jenner, who they described as a role model

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also dug up the archives to retrieve some of the most adorable throwback snaps for Mother's Day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Kardashians joined the rest of the world to celebrate Mother's Day. The famous family flocked to social media with sweet messages and throwback pictures to celebrate the special day.

Kris Jenner headed to social media to celebrate being a mother and a grandmother on Mother's Day. Image: @krisjenner

Source: Instagram

Kris Jenner headed to her page with sweet tributes not only for her mother, MJ, but for her famous daughters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, who are also mothers.

In her tribute to her mother, MJ, the reality television star described her mom as a superwoman who has been a torchbearer in her life. She wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to my mom!! My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend. Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfilment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Kardashians star, who is a mother of six and a grandmother of 11 grandkids, said being a mother and grandmother is the greatest joy in her life. She said being the famous family's matriarch is her purpose and inspiration in life.

The 66-year-old star also wished her daughters who are mothers a happy Mother's Day, saying they are great mommies and should keep inspiring her. She added:

"You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you! I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!"

Siya Kolisi spoils Rachel ahead of Mother's Day by 'ironing' her clothes

Still on celebrities celebrating Mother's Day, Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a big man with a big heart. He showed his wife, Rachel, how much he appreciates her by doing something he has never done before - iron clothes.

He stood barefoot in the kitchen wearing bathrobe and attempted to iron what appeared to be a blouse or a shirt.

Siya confessed that there would be 'lines' on the clothing, whether or not they should be there. Rachel thanked him for looking after her.

Source: Briefly News