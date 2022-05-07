Siya Kolisi shared a video of himself ironing Rachel's clothes ahead of Mother's Day to show her how much he appreciates her

He confessed that he wouldn't do a great job and there would still be lines on the clothes and admitted that he'd never ironed before

Social media users loved the video and took to the comment section to share their reactions to the cute video

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a big man with a big heart. He showed his wife, Rachel, how much he appreciates her by doing something he has never done before - iron clothes.

He stood barefoot in the kitchen wearing bathrobe and attempted to iron what appeared to be a blouse or a shirt.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi are constantly setting couple goals for Mzansi. Photo credit: @SiyaKolisi, @RachelKolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya confessed that there would be 'lines' on the clothing, whether or not they should be there. Rachel thanked him for looking after her.

He captioned the video with the following:

"Super proud of you babe @rachelkolisi great talk with @smile904fm for Mother’s Day ! And that shirt came out fine ! first time ironing btw I need a bigger gown for my birthday ."

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the heartwarming video

zamatheposer:

"This iron looks like a toy in your hand ."

hesterreinker.hrgmail:

"Good husband "

tee_bopi:

"This is soooo sweet...."its going to still have lines" ."

sobantu_nqayi:

"That gown..... yazi you must just wear a duvet cover because your size is “what’s the point”

thelmawilgmail.com_:

"Co gratulations. Good husband. Not only the wives job. Two became one. Well done Sir."

Source: Briefly News