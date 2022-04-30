Siya is considered one of the toughest rugby players in the world but in reality, is just a big softy and a fantastic father

He shared a video of himself playing with his daughter Keziah, they broke out the Barbie dolls and gave them a makeover

The touching video hit Mzansi right in the feels and social media users took to the comment section to celebrate what a great dad Siya is

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has melted people's hearts with a video he shared on his Instagram page.

In the video, the tough rugby player is quietly playing with Barbie dolls with his daughter Keziah. She is playing with a doll at a dressing table while Siya gently brushes a doll's hair.

Siya Kolis is just a big softy and he is not afraid to share what he gets up to with his daughter and her Barbie dolls. Photo credit: @siyakolisi

Social media users loved Siya's cute video with one person commenting:

rienkie11:

"Dad of the century award right there! "

The video features Trent Shelton's Kid's Prayer which hit Mzansi right in the feels.

Peeps loved the touching moment and took to social media to share their reactions to the touching clip:

dale.haupt:

"Love it how serious you are into brushing that dolls hair ❤️"

genavieveb:

"You’re a hero. Thank you for being such a great role model to men of the world. "

ntems.m:

"So precious . These are moments she’ll cherish forever "

tamarawilmot:

"One of the toughest men in the world, playing Barbies with his daughter. Such a special moment, with all the feels. "

royal_tee_19:

"The world needs more mothers and fathers like this. Involved and engaged. ❤️"

