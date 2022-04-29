A man with a plan broke out the power tools to mix pap because he was not about to do that type of manual labour

Popular Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared the hilarious clip showing the man mixing the pap smartly

The people of Mzansi could feel where this man was coming from and some feel they need to give it a try

Every Mznasi person knows that mixing pap gives you muscles! A man decided that he had had enough and so he found an easier way to get it done – power tools!

Mixing pap is tough so a man got creative and sued powertools. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pap is a Mzansi staple and oh boy is it gooood. If there is a big family event or function, it is most likely that there will be pap served there.

Popular Facebook page MUSIC Videos IN HD shared the hilarious clip, claiming the man made a pretty smart plan. We can only imagine how many people will be trying this!

“WORKING SMART ”

The people of Mzansi live for this level of maak a plan

SA citizens are grateful for this man's innovation as they know too well the cramps caused by mixing pap.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

Kgothalang Matlanyane Leeuw said:

“The stove is off, Aka bona mmae yerrrr!”

Mabatla Wa Sekepe said:

“He is a tiler, he used to mix paint or tile cement.”

Inolofatso Snr Moerane said:

“I found solution to my problem TShireletso Seleka.”

Makgotso Mashigo said:

“I can definitely do this.”

Source: Briefly News