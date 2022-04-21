Maps Maponyane and Siya Kolisi are officially in the running for Mzansi's favourite bromance after posting a few light-hearted pictures on Instagram

Maps was spotted out and about supporting his buddy Siya and their genuine respect for one another immediately radiated through the images

Peeps headed to the comments section with many silly and sweet comments about the growing celebrity friendship

Actor Maps Maponyane and SA rugby captain Siya Kolisi have the social media streets buzzing after sharing a few very cosy pictures together. The duo were spotted out as Maps showed support for Kolisi's non-profit Foundation and Mzansi was left convinced there was a real bromance brewing.

Actor Maps Maponyane and SA rugby captain Siya Kolisi have the social media streets buzzing. Images: @mmponyane/Instagram, @siyakolisi/Instagram

Heading to his Instagram account, Maps first shared the pics of their brotherly love on the timeline. The star expressed his admiration for Kolisi and says he hoped to continue helping the SA rugby captain improve our beautiful country:

"Here's to a special night, celebrating a special organisation, supporting a special and very necessary cause...I'll always put my hand up whenever you need it, " he touchingly captioned the post.

In the pictures, Maps and Siya can be seen laughing and looking fondly at one another. Musician J'Something and Siya's wife, Rachel Kolisi were in attendance too but peeps hilariously commented that they were just there to "hold candle".

Mzansi was definitely very quick to jump to conclusions.Check out some of the rest of the cute and silly reactions to the pics below:

mpumelelo_therealkhabazela said:

"Is it just me who felt like they were holding candles in that first image haha."

kaygilah said:

"The brodies."

leelito23 said:

"Two great souls right there."

