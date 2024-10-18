Mzansi Reacts to Bizarre Video of Toya Delazy’s Performance: “Is She Having a Seizure”
- The South African-born star Toya Delazy has made headlines once again on social media
- Musa Khawula shared a bizarre video of the singer performing on stage on his Twitter (X) page
- Many netizens were stunned by Toya Delazy's behaviour while performing on stage
The South African-born singer Toya Delazy has again made headlines on social media.
Video of Toya Delazy performing trends on X
Previously, after opening up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest and singer Toya Delazy, they made it to the trending list on social media.
Recently, the granddaughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi became the talk of the town on social media after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a bizarre video of Toya Delazy performing on stage her latest unreleased song, Nazo. Khawula shared the clip on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:
"Toya Delazy performs her unreleased track 'Nazo'."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Toya Delazy's video
Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@MalumeRichie commented:
"This one must stop with the drugs."
@AyaDlamini_ replied:
"The kinda people that uShenge left us with though! If it’s not the King, it’s Toya Delazy."
@Melusi_Mokone wrote:
"Is she having a seizure? It’s crazy how I saw potential a decade ago, drugs aren’t good at all."
@ChrisEcxel102 responded:
"Fresh from Colombia."
@itu_nadia questioned:
"Lol, so she is trying Amapiano now?"
@XUFFLER said:
"I thought she hated SA."
Toya Delazy opens up about alcohol addiction
In another article, Briefly News reported that late IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter, Toya Delazy, shared her heartfelt story of alcohol abuse on social media.
It's been eight years since Toya Delazy moved to the UK, and the star decided to share her story just after her grandfather Mangosuthu passed away.
