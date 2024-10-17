Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s Performance Gets Mixed Reactions: “We Need To Be Honest”
- Iconic singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka performed at the Global Citizen Bridgewater's Economic Development Assembly event
- A video of her performance made its way to social media, receiving mixed reactions from Mzansi peeps
- The clip was shared on X by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, attracting a lot of comments
The gorgeous Princess of Africa took to the stage to perform her biggest hit at an event where leaders gathered to find ways to fight poverty, and her performance got people divided.
YouTuber Musa Khawula shared a video of the Umqombothi hitmaker's performance on her X account under the user handle @musa_khawula.
The performance that gave left people divided
The video shared by the blogger shows the singer on stage performing her classic hit Mqombothi while dancing with two gentlemen.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps share their thoughts about the performance
The post attracted many comments from social media users who felt the Princess of Africa's performance was good, some who thought it was flat, and some who complimented her for her good looks.
User @Gabriel commented:
"She is a Queen and her music is timeless."
User @Melusi_Mokone added:
"It’s been a while since I heard about Yvonne, and why does she look like she ain’t aging??👀."
User @NandiM said:
"We need to be honest about Yvonne Chakachaka singing prowess or lack thereof."
User @Mphephethe explained:
"It's really rare to see someone with dancing skills that match her singing abilities. Usually, one must lack for the other to prosper."
User @Pears&Yogi asked:
"When is she retiring?"
User @mashianejt shared:
"I said Yvonne can't sing to save her life, oh dear my own mother wanted to chase me out kwami 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I just had to keep quiet like I did not say that but ke."
Yvonne Chaka Chaka exposes Chicco Twala for not crediting her on Umqombothi
In another Briefly News article, Yvonne Chaka Chaka revealed that music producer Chicco Sello Twala never paid her royalties for her classic hit Umqombothi.
While talking to Newsroom Afrika, she said she wasn't credited for the parts she added to the song that Chicco originally wrote.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za