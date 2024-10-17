Iconic singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka performed at the Global Citizen Bridgewater's Economic Development Assembly event

A video of her performance made its way to social media, receiving mixed reactions from Mzansi peeps

The clip was shared on X by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, attracting a lot of comments

Iconic singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka recently performed her classic hit at an event with world leaders. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

The gorgeous Princess of Africa took to the stage to perform her biggest hit at an event where leaders gathered to find ways to fight poverty, and her performance got people divided.

YouTuber Musa Khawula shared a video of the Umqombothi hitmaker's performance on her X account under the user handle @musa_khawula.

The performance that gave left people divided

The video shared by the blogger shows the singer on stage performing her classic hit Mqombothi while dancing with two gentlemen.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts about the performance

The post attracted many comments from social media users who felt the Princess of Africa's performance was good, some who thought it was flat, and some who complimented her for her good looks.

User @Gabriel commented:

"She is a Queen and her music is timeless."

User @Melusi_Mokone added:

"It’s been a while since I heard about Yvonne, and why does she look like she ain’t aging??👀."

User @NandiM said:

"We need to be honest about Yvonne Chakachaka singing prowess or lack thereof."

User @Mphephethe explained:

"It's really rare to see someone with dancing skills that match her singing abilities. Usually, one must lack for the other to prosper."

User @Pears&Yogi asked:

"When is she retiring?"

User @mashianejt shared:

"I said Yvonne can't sing to save her life, oh dear my own mother wanted to chase me out kwami 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I just had to keep quiet like I did not say that but ke."

Yvonne Chaka Chaka exposes Chicco Twala for not crediting her on Umqombothi

In another Briefly News article, Yvonne Chaka Chaka revealed that music producer Chicco Sello Twala never paid her royalties for her classic hit Umqombothi.

While talking to Newsroom Afrika, she said she wasn't credited for the parts she added to the song that Chicco originally wrote.

