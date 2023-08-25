Legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka posted stunning throwback pictures of herself, her hubby and her children

The Umqombothi hitmaker's songs ruled the airwaves across the African continent and she has a host of fans who follow her avidly on social media

Netizens flooded her comment section, complimenting her stunning snapshots of her family

Songstress Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared stunning old snapshots of her and her family.

Love lives here. Legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared some stunning snapshots of her and her hubby alongside their children.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka shares stunning snapshots

The Umqombothi hitmaker stunned her followers with a throwback post of her old pictures in her prime with her husband and one family photo with her children.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka posted the snaps on Instagram and captioned them:

"My TBT my heartbeat."

See the post below:

The songstress's songs back in the day were known for ruling the airwaves across Mzansi and the African continent. She had smash hits such as I'm In Love With a DJ, Motherland, Let Him Go and Let Me Be Free, among many others.

Followers react to Yvonne Chaka Chaka's photos

Shortly after sharing the pictures with her followers, they flooded Yvonne Chaka Chaka's comment section with heartwarming comments. Some complimented her marriage to her hubby, while others were stunned by how gorgeous she and her family look:

@mamosadikb complimented:

"So beautiful."

@Sindi_Mbatsha said:

"Beautiful family, you all look alike."

@kyala_gwamaka wrote:

"Respect to you, Mama Africa, you are a good example to young generation of nowadays. You never change because of you being famous, you still hold to your man that God gave you.

"Most women when they get money is the time they want divorce so that they sleep around. As Africans, we are happy to have you as our queen, Mama Africa. We love you."

@fungistorakoena wrote:

"The power couple in their youth, and still peri peri hot."

@pitsoqwabe_jazzfriends said:

"Power couple, lovely to see you growing old together, guys... your lovely kids all grown up and doing well."

@alexandrinembungu commented:

"Wow! You come from far, nice couple."

@dark_chocolatequeen_ wrote:

"Beautiful family."

@faceofkzn complimented:

"You are both incredible."

