Timeless Queen: Yvonne Chaka Chaka Shares Stunning Throwback Snap

Legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka posted a stunning throwback pic of herself when she was still "in my time"

The Umqombothi hitmaker's songs were on high rotation on radio stations in Mzansi and other African countries back in the day

Mam' Yvonne's fans flooded her comment section to compliment her for her timeless beauty and for releasing good music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka took to social media recently to post a cute throwback snap. The Umqombothi singer was still in her prime when the pic was taken.

Back in the day, Mam' Yvonne ruled the airwaves across Mzansi and the continent. She had smash hits such as I'm In Love With A DJ, Motherland, Let Him Go and Let Me Be Free, among many.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka has shared a stunning throwback pic. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

The veteran singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, 30 June and posted the beautiful throwback pic. She simply captioned it:

"In my time."

The songstress' fans flooded her comment section to compliment her for her timeless beauty. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Carl10337928 said:

"If I grew during your time, I was straight away going to marry you Queen Yvonne."

@mahuka wrote:

"That beauty, others can't reach in the year 2020. You lived in the future."

@AfricanistAli commented:

"No snapchat and filters but still naturally beautiful, Mama."

@inola2000 said:

"Even now it's your time, timeless queen."

@jasmineduffey wrote:

"You are still 'in your time' #beautiful."

@InfoJaka added:

"Is this the time the hit 'I'm In Love With A DJ was released? Yvonne you remain great. Your music was rockin’ back in the day. Bravoooooooh."

Yvonne Chaka Chaka posts #TBT snaps of when she was "young and beautiful"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that legendary Mzansi singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka took to social media to share snaps of herself when she was still "young and beautiful".

The Umqombothi hitmaker started in the music industry when she was still young and has lost her youthful looks over the years but regardless of that she is still beautiful.

The veteran musician has been in the showbiz industry for over decades. She took to Instagram on Thursday, 17 September to post her old snaps as part of her #TBT. The star also shared a pic of former US president Barack Obama when he met former Mzansi president Nelson Mandela. She captioned her post:

"My TBT when we were young and beautiful. With leaders of the world."

