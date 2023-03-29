Prince Kaybee shared his thoughts on the viral video of legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka singing off key

Twitter users made funny jokes about the singer when the video of the singer trended on social media platforms

Reacting to the video, the Gugulethu hitmaker said that there was nothing wrong with Chaka Chaka's singing, but the audio was supposed to be edited

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is a singing sensation who has blessed us with timeless classics like I'm In Love With a DJ, Let Him Go and Umqombothi.

Prince Kaybee has defended Yvonne Chaka Chaka after she was trolled for her singing. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka and @princekaybee_sa

Affectionately known as the Princess of Africa, the singer is also regarded as one of the stars with the most beautiful voice. However, that perception changed when one video hit the streets.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka trolled after singing off-key

A video trending on Twitter shows the legendary singer jamming to one of her songs in her living room. She didn't have a band except for one guy who was playing the piano.

A Twitter user, @LukanyoMngqolo, shared the clip, leaving Mzansi Twitter users with more questions than answers about Yvonne Chaka Chaka's singing abilities.

Prince Kaybee defends Yvonne Chaka Chaka after she was trolled for her singing

Gugulethu hitmaker Prince Kaybee joined the conversation about Yvonne Chaka Chaka's singing. He said the star is a great singer, but the video should have been edited in post-production. He wrote:

"Her team let her down, this was meant to be edited in post, pitch corrected, reverb and the keys needed to be sustained not short quantized like that. Also, because it's as good as an acapella, assistance with low-octave harmonies is paramount."

