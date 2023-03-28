Big Zulu and Sjava's new hit song Umbayimbayi has been trending at the top of most music streaming platforms

Nkabi shared screenshots proving that Umbayimbayi was number one on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube

Mzansi responded to Big Zulu's Instagram post by saying they are proud of his and Sjava's song collaboration

Big Zulu and Sjava have proven to be the best duo after their song collaboration Umbayimbayi topped the music charts shortly following its release on March 24.

Big Zulu celebrated his song with Sjava 'Umbayimbayi', charting number one on Spotify and Apple Music. Image: @sjava_atm and @bigzulu_sa

Umbayimbayi has ranked number one on the Made in South Africa and Bhinca Nation playlists on Spotify, reported ZAlebs. The hit song topped the Top 25 Johannesburg, Durban, and Top 100 South Africa charts on Apple Music.

Sjava and Big Zulu's fire track has also taken YouTube by storm, with over 320 000 views, despite it being only audio and not visuals.

Big Zulu celebrates Umbayimbayi reaching #1 on music streaming services

Nkabi couldn't contain his excitement and took to Instagram to share screenshots of various music streaming platforms where Umbayimbayi charted number one. Big Zulu thanked fans who supported the song in the caption.

"Ngicela ukuthatha nali ithuba sibongeUmbayimbayi sitting on number 1 yonke indawoSiyabonga kakhulu."

Mzansi congratulate Big Zulu and Sjava for topping music charts with Umbayimbayi

@cosmosamsesh_ said:

"Congrats Baba Big Zulu ❤️"

@nontukz shared:

"I have it on repeat, ngiktshele."

@zama.mbongi posted:

"Cha, kubonga thina as iSouth Africa."

@fiks_fikxation replied:

"National anthem."

sahiphopday2day wrote:

"You never miss."

@herold7308 also said:

"Khuphukhani zinsizwa ✊"

@m.c_ncube added:

"Umbayimbayi Shwele Nkabi Zezwe."

Big Zulu and Sjava to collaborate on new project Inkabi Zezwe

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Sjava and Big Zulu were preparing to bless their fans with a joint music project, Inkabi Zezwe. The first single, Umbayimbayi, was released on March 24, 2023.

According to ZAlebs, a joint album with Warner Music Africa (WMA) was also in the works and will be released in May 2023.

The news outlet also disclosed that the two talented artists had been working on the eagerly awaited project for a while but kept delaying its release because there were too many decisions to be made before they entered the studio.

