Iconic singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka claimed Chicco Twala owes her royalties for her classic song Umqombothi

Yvonne Chaka Chaka revealed this during her interview on Newzroom Afrika and said it was her first time speaking about it

The I'm Burning Up hitmaker added that she was young and clueless about the music industry

Yvonne Chaka Chaka claimed to be the co-composer of her hit 1990 song Umqombothi, but she was never credited for it.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks up for the first time

South African legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka has taken aim at music producer Chicco Twala. The singer alluded that she was blindsided and was never given credit for co-producing the hit song.

Because of this, Yvonne claimed she had never received royalties for the song. Instead, Chicco and Attie van Wyk are the ones receiving it.

Speaking to the Newzroom Afrika host, Yvonne said this was her first time talking about this.

"Umqombothi was written by Chicco, but I added some elements to it. I added that Nawu! Nawu! Madoda and Everybody parts. I have never received a cent from that project. They didn't credit me, and back then, I was young and clueless about the music industry. This is the first time I'm speaking out about this," she said as quoted by @ZiMoja.

Chicco hits back at Yvonne's claims

Responding to Yvonne's claims, Chicco Twala said he and Attie wrote the song and made little money from it. However, Yvonne, as the performer, has made millions from it.

He debunked Yvonne's claims and mentioned that she, as the performer, made 90% of the royalties from the song.

