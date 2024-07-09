Amapiano musicians Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo are at war over a R1 million legal dispute

It is reported that Kelvin Momo sued Kabza De Small as he was signed to his record label, Piano Hub

A part of their contractual agreement was for Kabza's label to promote Momo's Private School and help him secure deals

Kabza De Small and music producer Kelvin Momo are involved in a legal showdown, and their relationship is now allegedly strained.

Kabza De Small is being sued for R1 million by Kelvin Momo. Image: @kabelomotha, @kelvinmomo

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Momo takes Kabza's Piano Hub to court

It is reported that Amapiano musicians Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo are at loggerheads after Momo slapped him with a R1 million lawsuit.

According to @MDNnewss, Kelvin Momo was signed to his record label, Piano Hub, but he was unsatisfied with how the label managed him. Piano Hub allegedly failed to promote the Amalobolo hitmaker's album, Momo's Private School.

Furthermore, Piano Hub failed to help Momo secure endorsement deals.

Payment discrepancies at the centre of Kelvin and Kabza's feud

The X blogger continues to report that Kabza De Small's label failed to inform the relevant people that Momo is no longer signed with them. This caused confusion with regard to payments.

This prompted Kelvin to head to the Johannesburg High Court and file a R1 million lawsuit. This is also made up of the royalties Momo claims Kabza owes him.

Mzansi weighs in on the legal feud

Netizens shared interestingly varying reactions, some of which did not support Kelvin's move. While others are dragging Kabza for not meeting his demands

@The_A_Wagon

"Kabza should just honour the agreement on the contract and pay Momo."

@Nkosi_Shebi

"Can these Piano Gods not do this, please."

@__ThapeloM

"At the end of the day, business is business."

@Sbibos

"Kabza should just pay what he owes Momo simple."

@mnm_meya

"Momo is being dramatic."

Felo Le Tee's Yebo Lapho bags top spot on Apple Music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Felo Lee Tee's his hit song Yebo Lapho pulled impressive numbers on the Apple Music charts.

He thanked his fans for this achievement and thanked them for their support.

Netizens gave Felo Le Tee his crown for being a talented Amapiano music producer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News