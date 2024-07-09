The Queendom crew is reportedly facing difficulties after its production house failed to pay them

According to reports, the cast is facing financial troubles after three gruelling months of non-payment

Mzansi is stunned by the revelations and is convinced that it may be the end of the road for Queendom

Rumour has it that the cast of Queendom is still in the pits after failing to receive their money for months.

Queendom cast reportedly goes unpaid

In another episode of production house scandals and a failure to pay local talent, the cast of Queendom is the subject of a developing story.

The new BET drama premiered with a bang and an all-star cast of familiar faces like Themba Ndaba and former The River star, Sindi Dlathu.

Apparently, even after wowing fans with stellar performances, the cast has yet to see its money since the Clive Morris Production show premiered in April 2024.

According to Phil Mphela's Twitter post, cast members are facing financial difficulties after going nearly three months without payment:

"I am told colleagues have also had to chip in to help one of them contribute to a family member’s burial. How could something like this still happen in 2024?"

Mzansi weighs in on shocking revelations

Of course, fans of the show and cast are beside themselves in shock at the news and called out the production house for their alleged shady ways:

_OregoleleM said:

"Clive production again. They did this with The Estate."

OshunEtta was stunned:

"How does this happen? I’m looking at the cast members and they are seasoned actors."

ht4211 posted:

"That cast concerned me for a new production. I assumed they had a big budget to be able to afford an all-star cast, but I was wrong. I don’t see them returning for season 2."

"Three months, and they still reporting to work."

thetheothomas suggested:

"At this point, they should just stop working 'cause what's the point?"

Khanyisanelo2 was disappointed:

"What a great show for this nonsense! I'm so sad, shame."

