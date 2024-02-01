Talented actress Sindi Dlathu will bid farewell to The River on Twitter (X) spaces hosted by Jabu MacDonald

The star will be joined by her co-stars Ferry Jele and Tsholofelo Matshaba on the spaces taking place tonight

Jabu MacDonald, the host, told Briefly News that they will go down memory lane, and the cast will speak about their time behind the scenes

As the curtains close on The River, Sindi Dlathu will bid farewell to the telenovela with her fans.

Sindi to speak to fans on The River's ending

Talented actress Sindi Dlathu will be on Twitter (now known as X) to have a little farewell party to The River. The 1Magic series came to an end after six epic seasons, but some netizens were not too sad about it.

Many had complained about the repetitive storyline, which was at times bland and brought little excitement. Nonetheless, many were heartbroken, but now, they will get a chance to bid farewell to the show with the stars.

Sindi joined by other stars on social media

The Twitter space will be hosted by entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald. He shared on his social media account that he will host Sindi along with her co-stars Ferry Jele and Tsholofelo Matshaba.

The space will begin at 8:30PM.

Jabu gives Briefly News the low-down on the space

Jabu MacDonald spoke to Briefly News and said that they would go down memory lane. He also shared that the cast would speak about their time behind the scenes.

"We gonna go down memory lane with the cast and ask them to share their offscreen experiences, and what a show like The River meant to them and us as viewers."

Fans cannot wait to join:

@RamaphiriMpho:

"Nna I am going to cry this is not fair."

@Siya_Ndlumbini:

"Will definitely tune in."

@Hope_Nemushiru:

"Sindi Dlathu on the house? I don't trust her when it comes to honouring invite."

@Akhonacakata:

"I’m so mad at MaLinds right now that I’m not even wanting to hear Sindis voice."

@CapeCappella:

"You absolutely deserve it. You've done an amazing job covering the river and giving reviews. You deserve this and MOREEE !!!!!"

