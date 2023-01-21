Viewers of The River are getting tired of the dragging storyline of Angelina and Paulina that's been going on for months

The show trended on Twitter with people threatening to boycott the show if Paulina is not given her baby back soon

Fans of the telenovela said Paulina deserved to be happy, and they are sick of seeing the character miserable

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Actresses of the 'The River' Tango Ncetezo and Nokuthula Ledwaba Image: @tangoncetezo and @noxnonozi

Source: Instagram

Loyal viewers of The River have become so invested in Paulina's character played by Tango Ncetezo.

They all want to see Paulina get a happy ending after her long struggles and suffering on the beloved show.

Months ago, Paulina's sister wife Angelina played the talented Nokuthula Ledwaba stole her baby at birth and is raising the child as her own.

Mzansi people hoped that by now the show's writers would have given Paulina her baby back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rumours are also going around that Tango's character will be killed off after a trailer for next season leaked, further angering people.

Twitter comments on The River's storyline

A lot of tweeps said they were going to stop watching the show because it was no longer entertaining.

@Busisiwe_N_M_ said:

"I don't care about Andile's divorce. All I want is for Paulina to get her baby back. She deserves to be happy not to be subjected to misery!"

@Lajoyzie posted:

"Stop watching #TheRiver1Magic you'll cause yourselves high blood pressure, anger and anxieties. Paulina is going to die. She'll never get her baby back."

@KeletsoR_ wrote:

"I am Boycotting #TheRiver1Magic till I hear that Paulina got her baby."

@Mogoshadi_ asked:

"If Paulina does not get her baby back, can we stop watching The River?"

@ntombie_r posted:

"The baby storyline on The River has been dragged for too long. When will Paulina be happy?"

@Murunwaaa mentioned:

"I’m honestly so discouraged to watch #TheRiver1Magic now because it looks like Paulina is going to die and never get to be reunited with her soon. "

@sedi_bear stated:

"I'm so tired of this stolen baby storyline. Give Paulina her baby already."

Lawrence Maleka who played Zolani confirmed to return to ‘The River’ after the show flopped after his exit

In a related story, Briefly news reported that he River production team, Tshedza Pictures, may have earned Mzansi's love back after bringing back old stars who had left the show.

According to ZAlebs, The River recently released a teaser indicating that more drama is on the way in future episodes. The explosive teaser revealed that the Lerumo storyline, which sparked an outcry, had come to an end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News