'Skeem Saam’ Clement Maosa Defends New the Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla on Twitter: “He’s from Abroad”
- Skeem Saam's Kwaito Maputla has come to his on-screen's best friend rescue on social media
- The character played by Clement Maosa told his Twitter followers that the reason why the new Tbose sounds and acts so differently
- Fans of the show are not having it, some threatening to boycott the show
Clement Maosa has come to the defence of his new on-screen colleague, Hungani Ndlovu, who made some viewers unsatisfied with his portrayal of Tbose.
Clement Maosa defends Hungani Ndlovu on Twitter
Maosa, who plays the character of Zamokuhle 'Kwaito' Seakamela-Maputla, has come to the rescue of the new Thabo Maputla on his Twitter account.
This comes after SABC 1's official Twitter page posted a screen-shot of Kwaito saying:
"To be honest, I don't understand this new Tbose."
SABC1 captioned the post with:
"No one does."
Clement responded to the post with an explanation of why he has changed:
“Mara you can’t live abroad for so long and not change."
Here is the post below:
More Skeem Saam fans give up on the new Tbose
Loyal viewers of the soapie responded to the post with mixed emotions. Some were warming up to Ndlovu:
@MagdelineMalef3 suggested why he's moving differently:
"I just love him, but hurting Mapitsi is not ayoba. I think he found someone in Singapore, that's the reason he is treating her like that."
While others were over the new Maputla son:
@kgabe20 gives up:
"I tried giving him a chance, but hai no goa pala."
@djashdeep observed:
"The New Tbose do not have good Sepedi gestures. It is difficult for him to connect."
@chad__222 refused to see the reason:
"He wasn't even abroad wena ne ale ko Scandal."
@Benson67204944 warned the show:
"Ai lenna mon. His part is boring and #SkeemSaam will lose viewers, seriously."
Hungani Ndlovu thanks Cornet Mamabolo for his support
While viewers are rejecting the new Tbose, the old one gave him a thumbs up, encouraging him to have patience, TimesLIVE reported.
The talented Ndlovu thanked his former for his support on this Twitter post:
