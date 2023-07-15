Skeem Saam 's Kwaito Maputla has come to his on-screen's best friend rescue on social media

The character played by Clement Maosa told his Twitter followers that the reason why the new Tbose sounds and acts so differently

Fans of the show are not having it, some threatening to boycott the show

Clement Maosa has come to the defence of his new on-screen colleague, Hungani Ndlovu, who made some viewers unsatisfied with his portrayal of Tbose.

Clement Maosa is defending Hungani Ndlovu's portrayal of Tbose Maputla on Twitter. Images: @clementmaosa, @skeemsaam3, @hunganindlovu

Clement Maosa defends Hungani Ndlovu on Twitter

Maosa, who plays the character of Zamokuhle 'Kwaito' Seakamela-Maputla, has come to the rescue of the new Thabo Maputla on his Twitter account.

This comes after SABC 1's official Twitter page posted a screen-shot of Kwaito saying:

"To be honest, I don't understand this new Tbose."

SABC1 captioned the post with:

"No one does."

Clement responded to the post with an explanation of why he has changed:

“Mara you can’t live abroad for so long and not change."

Here is the post below:

More Skeem Saam fans give up on the new Tbose

Loyal viewers of the soapie responded to the post with mixed emotions. Some were warming up to Ndlovu:

@MagdelineMalef3 suggested why he's moving differently:

"I just love him, but hurting Mapitsi is not ayoba. I think he found someone in Singapore, that's the reason he is treating her like that."

While others were over the new Maputla son:

@kgabe20 gives up:

"I tried giving him a chance, but hai no goa pala."

@djashdeep observed:

"The New Tbose do not have good Sepedi gestures. It is difficult for him to connect."

@chad__222 refused to see the reason:

"He wasn't even abroad wena ne ale ko Scandal."

@Benson67204944 warned the show:

"Ai lenna mon. His part is boring and #SkeemSaam will lose viewers, seriously."

Hungani Ndlovu thanks Cornet Mamabolo for his support

While viewers are rejecting the new Tbose, the old one gave him a thumbs up, encouraging him to have patience, TimesLIVE reported.

The talented Ndlovu thanked his former for his support on this Twitter post:

Wiseman Ndlovu replaces Bonko Khoza on The Wife

In another Briefly News report, The Wife announced it replaced the face of Mqhele Zulu's character from a fan fave, Bonko Khoza, to Wiseman Ndlovu.

Wiseman received a warm reception from the viewers, and he took his time to thank his fans for the applause on Facebook.

