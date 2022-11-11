Wiseman Mncube has shared that he's grateful for the warm reception he received from The Wife viewers after replacing Bonko Khoza as Mqhele

The former Uzalo actor has been praised for killing his new role after replacing the fan-fave who played the character for two seasons

Fans of the show took to social media to give Wiseman his flowers for his acting skills after Showmax dropped two new episodes of The Wife

Wiseman Ncube has taken to his timeline to show gratitude to viewers of The Wife for welcoming him with warm hands.

Source: Instagram

The former Uzalo actor replaced fan-favourite Bonko Khoza who played the character of Mqhele in the Showmax telenovela. Many people were worried when Bonko left the show after slaying the role for the past two seasons.

After dropping two new episodes, Mzansi is already falling in love with Wiseman Ncube's acting skills. The star took to Facebook to show love to the viewers of the show for praising him.

ZAlebs reports that the star thanked everyone who continues to motivate and inspire him to continue being a great actor, adding that he's feeling blessed.

Even entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gave Wiseman his flowers after watching the first two episodes of the show's final season. He said:

Other impressed viewers took to Twitter and applauded the thespian for filling Bonko's shoes and excelling in his role as Mqhele.

@Zamma_Khumalo said:

"CONGRATS to Wiseman Mncube who although got a role already established by another actor, made it his own! Wiseman understood the assignment. We love the new Mqhele."

@akhonanjamela commented:

"I just want Wiseman to know he’s doing great. Yes, Bonko is Bonko, but Wiseman is Wiseman. A slightly different take on a character we know. Otherwise man the execution of Mqhele’s angry, phuma silwe personality are there. Kanti nifunani? Bonko akabuyi bo love."

@RethabileMokg wrote:

"Wiseman Mncube is such a good actor and I know for a fact that he is going to kill the role of Mqhele on The Wife Showmax."

@Khuselo_M said:

"Not Wiseman making us forget that Bonko ever existed on The Wife. I love it…"

@umasibisi_ added:

"I’m bummed that Bonko won’t be coming back to ‘ The Wife ‘ but I’m not upset that Wiseman took the role of uMqhele. Have you seen that face? Beside him being cute, he’s a really phenomenal actor! I’m excited to see what he has in store for us this season."

The Wife to focus on Naledi and Qhawe's relationship

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that the third season of The Wife premiered on Showmax on Thursday, 10 November. It's reported that the new season will focus on Naledi and Qhawe's romance.

During the past two seasons, the telenovela focused on Hlomu and Mqhele's relationship. Actors Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Bonko Khoza, who used to portray the roles of Hlomu and Mqhele, have left the show.

Daily Sun reports that the cast and the crew of the soapie and special guests watched the first episode on Sunday, 6 November. Speaking to the publication, Kwenzo Ngcobo shared that he can't wait for the fans to see what they've done with his character on the finaly season of the show. He plays the character of Qhawe.

