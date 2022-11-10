Showmax's telenovela, The Wife, trended immediately after its Season 3 premiered on the streaming service

The first few episodes were made available, and peeps watched them and took to the timeline to share their unwavering opinions

Loyal viewers shared mixed reactions, with some peeps impressed with Wiseman Mncube's performance in the first few episodes

Showmax's popular telenovela, The Wife, is back for an explosive Season 3!

According to TshisaLIVE, the first three episodes were uploaded on the streaming service on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

The loyal viewers were up as early as 5 am to catch the much-awaited new season's premiere.

The Wife had major changes leading up to Season 3, including one of the show's stars leaving before the premiere of Season 3.

Bonko Khoza bid goodbye to his popular character Mqhele. The production team did a recasting, and Uzalo star Wiseman Mncube replaced Bonko.

Briefly News previously reported that Bonko was involved in the casting process of the new Mqhele.

Of course, there are bound to be peeps who don't like their fave character being replaced with a new actor. On the timeline, viewers of the hit telenovela shared mixed reactions.

Some netizens were not impressed with Wiseman's portrayal of Mqhele, claiming they were pretty disappointed. However, peeps said they would give Wiseman a chance to warm up to the complicated role.

Other viewers were pretty happy with Wiseman's performance as they gushed about his incredible acting skills on Twitter.

See the mixed reactions from The Wife viewers below:

@FansNgwane said:

"Boring 3 episodes..... maybe the past 2 seasons raised the bar too much"

@Kanyemolotsi shared:

"Mqhele was ‘The Wife’ now it feels like watching new series ‍♂️‍♂️"

@simpsnene000 posted:

"The wife will never be the same without thee, Mqhele I don’t even think I’ll finish the whole season."

@NyeletiBila replied:

"I'm not feeling him as Mqhele ‍♀️"

@nomboo01 commented:

"I have been feeling him from the beginning!"

@ncamiey8_sa also said:

"He's boring, shame... he's louder and talkative."

