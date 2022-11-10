Real Housewives of Joburg is back for a third season but will return with a brand new cast, and it did not go over well with most of the audience

The reality show completely got rid of the previous cast to bring new ones, including a YouTuber, Mamus Koka, and businesswoman Thobekile Mdlalose, to name a few

Fans of the show expressed sorrow that some of their faves would not be back on their screen for drama

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Real Housewives of Johannesburg will start the show from scratch in Season 3. The show will continue with new faces after years away from the screen.

Real Housewives of Johannesburg with you ladies after the original cast was little. Image:@realhousewivesofjhb

Source: Instagram

Viewers of the RHOJ named old cast member Christall Kay as one of their faves. The announcement that none of the old cast members would return confused some fans.

Real Housewives of Johannesburg new cast gets reactions from peeps

Real Housewives of Johannesburg returns with none of the original cast since 2019. According to ZAlebs, the show is already in production, with the older members long-forgotten.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social commentator Phil Mphela shared a post showing new women who will be on the season.

According to ZAlebs, actress Nicole Watson joined the cast, and also coming to the show are entrepreneur Thobekile Mdlalose, businesswoman Keabetswe Marema, and YouTuber Mamus Koka.

Many fans reacted to the news and were unhappy that they won't see the old cast members. Some peeps named Christall and wished she'd make a comeback.

@GiftSmith_ZA commented:

"We want Christall back, at least! She was the show. Sonia Mbhele or whoever is the producer needs to think again."

@GiftSmith_ZA commented:

"We want Christall back, atleast! She was the show. Sonia Mbhele or whoever is the producer needs to think again.

@hl_khoza added:

"And they are both the reason why they not coming back! As they were shooting season 2 they fought on set so violently it had to be called off. And now were are here."

@BoineeloMiesbee commented:

"But Brinnet and Crystal were the show."

@Kaulela_Nolu commented:

"I'm all about new faces because they took a pretty long three year break. I Lowkey wish Christall was coming back."

"This better be the last one": 'Blood & Water' S3 trailer gets mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that the highly anticipated trailer of the Netflix series Blood & Water is finally here, and social media users can't keep calm. Many flooded timelines with mixed reactions after the short trailer was released.

Blood & Water is a nerve-wracking series that shows lead actress Ama Qamata taking on the risky journey of looking for her long-lost sister Fikile, played by Khosi Ngema. The show also takes viewers through the lives of high school students at a fancy private school.

According to ZAlebs, streaming giant Netflix dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 3, and unfortunately, not everyone is feeling the show. Some said they are getting tired of the same storyline. Some Twitter users wrote that they hoped this would be the last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News