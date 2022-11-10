Metro FM host Lerato Kganyago has been praised for her breathtaking looks by social media users

The stunner's pic set the timeline on fire when popular user, Mr Smeg, shared the gorgeous snap on his famous Twitter account

Peeps have flocked to the tweet that is making rounds online to shower Kganyago with genuine compliments

Lerato Kganyago has been lauded by social media users for her breathtaking beauty.

Lerato Kganyago’s picture rocking a bare face has gone viral on Twitter. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

A popular Tweep named Mr Smeg shared a no-makeup selfie of the Metro FM host looking very pretty. The tweet has over 1 000 likes and counting as peeps continue to flock to it.

Mr Smeg then captioned the snap, saying:

"Lerato kganyago is beautiful "

The famous Tweep, with one million followers, has had some of the sweetest interactions with Lerato on the timeline. Briefly News earlier reported that Mr Smeg asked Lerato on a date. The last time the publication checked, they were deciding on where they wanted to dine out.

This time, Mr Smeg appreciated Lerato for her flawless facial features, and his followers agreed.

Mr Smeg's followers also praised Lerato's beauty in the comments section, saying:

@Dineo_Metja said:

"Very beautiful ❤️"

@Lungsay1 wrote:

"Indeed! ❤❤❤"

@gebase_marvin shared:

"Man, this one is hot "

@Eezy380818221 posted:

"Take her out to lunch."

@retsjay63 commented:

"Gorgeous"

@Sizi_phiwe replied:

"A beautiful Queen LKG❤️"

@Abobo99 also said:

"Somebody give her a baby already we need more of this this DNA repeated."

