Fashionista and TV presenter K Naomi was on cohosting duties at the official SA premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

K Naomi held her own among SA's top entertainers as they arrived to see the sequel of the Marvel movie

The influencer stunned on the black carpet with her green ensemble, and some fans thought she was best dressed

K Naomi hosted the black carpet of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday night, K Naomi hosted the MTN black carpet for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at Rosebank mall. The TV presenter was cohosting with IdolsSA judge Somizi and comedian Mpho Popps.

Her outfit excited many people online because she brought elegance and a bit of drama with her look.

K Naomi was wearing a chic knee-high green dress and kept with the African theme of the movie by donning a high headpiece that reached for the gods. Eager to bring entertainment for South Africans at home, she said:

"Ready to razzle and bring you exclusives from tonight’s Wakanda Forever Premiere with MTN."

Mzansi folks and celebrities like Basetsana Kumalo took to her social media to compliment her on her hosting duties and her regal look.

Read a few comments about K Naomi's outfit:

@basetsanakumalo said:

"You took it to another level!"

@dee_molise wrote:

"I missed this boldness in fashion, Naomi. "

@deetebz posted:

"Majestic. "

@xoamannie added:

"Baby, you really said WAKANDA ready! Love it! You're always running your own race. You looked godly as always, Queen.❤️"

@lesego_tsele said:

"My favourite look from the premiere was definitely the stunning Knaomi, who was the host as well."

@ofentses added:

"I love how you are always so radiant and chic."

@znombona commented:

"Stunning."

@ZandiMZK wrote:

"How gorgeous is Knaomi tonight. Absolutely loving all the updates and images from the red carpet."

