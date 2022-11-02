Mr Smeg, a popular South African influencer, has taken to Twitter to ask radio and television personality Lerato Kganyago out on a date

Lerato responded to Smeg's tweet in which she asked where he was taking her, and the quote tweet is making the rounds online

People have shared mixed reactions, with many peeps expressing envy and others being perplexed because LKG is married

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lerato Kganyago and Mr Smeg's date plans have confused South Africans because LKG is married. Image: @leratokganyago and @MichaelBucwa

Source: UGC

Lerato Kganyago, a TV and radio personality, has confused many people online by suggesting that she is willing to go on a date with Twitter influencer Mr Smeg.

Mr Smeg, who has over a million followers, approached LKG on the micro-blogging app. Mr Smeg wrote the following in a tweet that tagged the Metro FM host:

"Hi @Leratokganyago, May I take you out for lunch?"

Lerato Kganyago immediately quoted Mr Smeg's tweet inquiring about the location of the date. LKG wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Where we going 1st?"

Lerato Kganyago and Mr Smeg had the following conversation on Twitter:

However, what's eye-brow raising is the popular knowledge that the 40-year-old is married. She married Thami Ndlela in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mr Smeg has been going on dates with many female celebrities. Mr Smeg's date with rapper and podcaster Gigi Lamayne recently trended as the two appeared to be in love. For a long time after the date, their interactions on social media were also lovey-dovey.

South Africans share mixed reactions to Mr Smeg and Lerato Kganyago's date

@NitaBucwa said:

"Halalaaaala finally"

@thabo_mrS shared:

"You guys can come to Perere in Sandton everything is on us"

@1Phahlane shared:

"Not my business, but what’s the intent of all these dates you keep asking these ladies for? I am curious what do you want to achieve, @MichaelBucwa?"

@Zwely10111 replied:

"Please go to Kwa Mai Mai"

@Lisa_Akh commented:

"It’s a surprise, Lerato "

@clivesibbs also said:

"If he is not booking the entire FNB stadium with Zonke doing a live performance, don't go!!!"

@SihleMotha12 also posted:

"I'm starting to be jealous now."

@VuyiPetros also wrote:

"Don't go! He asked Kelly K before you"

@mrridgard53 added:

"Aren't you married?"

Lerato Kganyago bags 2 BIMA major awards

Briefly News previously reported that Lerato Kganyago was a big winner at the Basadi In Music Awards. The lavish ceremony, held on 15 October 2022 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, honoured great artists, including Kganyago.

According to reports, the famous media personality was nominated in three categories: Entertainment Radio DJ of the Year, Mosadi In Business Achievement Award, and DJ of the Year. However, she won two awards and was beaten out for DJ of the Year by Lamiez Holworthy.

The awards come after the public scrutinised the Metro FM radio show host's entire career. Many people referred to her as a Bonang Matheba wannabe. Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, even dubbed the stunner "Bonang Lite."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News