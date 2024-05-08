Two ActionSA members who were hijacked and kidnapped in Gauteng on Tuesday evening have been found unharmed.

Olievenhoutbosch is Tshwane’s hijacking hotspot. Between October and December 2023, 53 were stolen in the area.

The party said it would provide more details about the hijacking on Wednesday.

ActionSA leaders Funzi Ngobeni, Hluphi Gafane survive hijacking ordeal. Images: Twitter/@Action4SA

ActionSA has confirmed the safe return of Gauteng Premier Candidate Funzi Ngobeni and Youth Forum Chairperson Hluphi Gafane after being hijacked in Olivenhoutbosch, near Centurion.

The two were recovered at least three hours later after the incident occurred after they were located in Benoni.

Both leaders are shaken up

Despite the ordeal, both leaders emerged unharmed, undoubtedly shaken by the experience.

“ActionSA expresses its profound gratitude to members of SAPS who were incredibly responsive and deeply humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of support and concern from South Africans.”

“It is requested that Ngobeni and Gafane be afforded the space to recover from their ordeal with their families before a more substantive briefing of these events can be provided tomorrow.”

Hijacking incident in Centurion

The party's national chairperson, Micheal Beaumont, explained that Ngobeni and Gafane were traveling in a Toyota Hilux when they were attacked in Olievenhoutbosch on Tuesday evening.

"ActionSA leadership works closely with the families, vehicle tracking company, and law enforcement agencies."

"Everything that can be done to expedite the safe return of our leaders is being done. I ask that you hold Ngobeni, Gafane, and their families in your thoughts and pray for their safe return."

Privacy and a moment to recover

In a statement, ActionSA requested privacy for Ngobeni and Gafane as they recovered from the traumatic event with their families.

Beaumont said a more detailed briefing on the incident is expected on 8 May, allowing the leaders to process their ordeal and gather more information.

The party urged the nation to continue holding Ngobeni, Gafane, and their families in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this challenging experience.

ActionSA remains committed to the safety and well-being of its members and will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of its leaders and supporters.

